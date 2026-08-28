New York Yankees Announce Demotion of 26-Year-Old Player Before Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees are set to begin a crucial series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday. The Yankees own the top AL Wild Card spot, while the Red Sox are just two games back as the second Wild Card team.

In less notable news, the Yankees made a minor roster move ahead of the Red Sox series, demoting a 26-year-old player in the organization.

New York Yankees Demote 26-Year-Old Player Trent Sellers to Double-A

Via MiLB.com: RHP Trent Sellers assigned to Somerset Patriots from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The Yankees promoted Sellers to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre just four days before sending him back to Double-A.

He made just one outing for the RailRiders in his recent stint with the club, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over an inning of work.

More About RHP Trent Sellers

The Yankees signed Sellers as an undrafted free agent on July 31, 2024. The right-hander spent his final collegiate season at Oregon State.

In his first professional season, Sellers recorded a 2.09 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP and 98 strikeouts over 82 innings at the High-A level. He also made a Triple-A appearance in 2024.

Sellers spent the entire 2025 season in Double-A, where he posted a 3.92 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings across 22 starts.

This season, the right-hander has recorded a 4.61 ERA with a 1.65 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings across 25 outings (11 starts) at the Double-A level.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. The Astros won Games 1 and 3 while the Yankees won the second game.

The Red Sox can take over the Yankees’ top Wild Card spot with a sweep this weekend. Assuming the Yankees and Red Sox end up as the top two seeds in the Wild Card standings, the club with the higher seed will host the other in a best-of-three postseason series.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.