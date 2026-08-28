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New York Yankees Announce Demotion of 26-Year-Old Player Before Red Sox Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are set to begin a crucial series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday. The Yankees own the top AL Wild Card spot, while the Red Sox are just two games back as the second Wild Card team.

In less notable news, the Yankees made a minor roster move ahead of the Red Sox series, demoting a 26-year-old player in the organization.

New York Yankees Demote 26-Year-Old Player Trent Sellers to Double-A

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GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Brian Cashman, General Manager of the New York Yankees speaks at the Taylor Hooton Foundation’s “Give A Hoot” event at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

Via MiLB.com: RHP Trent Sellers assigned to Somerset Patriots from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The Yankees promoted Sellers to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre just four days before sending him back to Double-A.

He made just one outing for the RailRiders in his recent stint with the club, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over an inning of work.

More About RHP Trent Sellers

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GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: A New York Yankees hat is shown before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Yankees signed Sellers as an undrafted free agent on July 31, 2024. The right-hander spent his final collegiate season at Oregon State.

In his first professional season, Sellers recorded a 2.09 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP and 98 strikeouts over 82 innings at the High-A level. He also made a Triple-A appearance in 2024.

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GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 06: A New York Yankees hat and glove sit in the dugout before the start of the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Sellers spent the entire 2025 season in Double-A, where he posted a 3.92 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings across 22 starts.

This season, the right-hander has recorded a 4.61 ERA with a 1.65 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings across 25 outings (11 starts) at the Double-A level.

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GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates a two-run home run off the bat of Luis García Jr. #26 in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 26, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. The Astros won Games 1 and 3 while the Yankees won the second game.

The Red Sox can take over the Yankees’ top Wild Card spot with a sweep this weekend. Assuming the Yankees and Red Sox end up as the top two seeds in the Wild Card standings, the club with the higher seed will host the other in a best-of-three postseason series.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Demotion of 26-Year-Old Player Before Red Sox Series

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