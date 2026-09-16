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New York Yankees Demote 27-Year-Old to Make Room for Clarke Schmidt Amid Twins Series

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New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 12: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees reacts against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-1 at Target on Tuesday night. New York also beat Minnesota 8-3 on Monday. The series finale is slated to begin at 1:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

After Tuesday’s win, the Yankees cleared a roster spot for right-hander Clarke Schmidt by demoting a 27-year-old pitcher.

New York Yankees Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Amid Twins Series

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: Bradley Hanner #93 of the New York Yankees makes his MLB debut in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Yankees optioned 27-year-old right-handed reliever Bradley Hanner after Tuesday’s win, the team announced.

The Yankees wrote on X: Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Bradley Hanner to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: Bradley Hanner #93 of the New York Yankees makes his MLB debut in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X:

The Yankees optioned Bradley Hanner to Triple-A, clearing the way for Clarke Schmidt to be activated tomorrow.

They’ll still need to make a move to open a spot on the 40-man roster tomorrow.

Looking at Bradley Hanner

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Bradley Hanner #92 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Yankees signed Hanner to a minor-league deal over the offseason.

The 27-year-old made his MLB debut with New York this season.

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Bradley Hanner #92 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Hanner has allowed seven earned runs over 5 1/3 innings out of the Yankees’ bullpen this season.

He has a 2.44 ERA over 55 1/3 innings at the Triple-A level this year.

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Bradley Hanner #92 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Twins selected Hanner in the 21st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The Cleveland Guardians claimed Hanner off waivers from the Twins in the 2022-23 offseason. He remained in the Guardians organization until this past offseason.

Looking at Clarke Schmidt

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Schmidt has been out since he underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2025.

The right-hander has been rehabbing in the minors.

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 28: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 28, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Schmidt has spent his entire MLB career (2020-26) with the Yankees.

Throughout his big-league career, Schmidt has recorded a 3.82 ERA with 384 strikeouts over 393 1/3 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Demote 27-Year-Old to Make Room for Clarke Schmidt Amid Twins Series

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