New York Yankees Demote 27-Year-Old to Make Room for Clarke Schmidt Amid Twins Series

The New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-1 at Target on Tuesday night. New York also beat Minnesota 8-3 on Monday. The series finale is slated to begin at 1:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

After Tuesday’s win, the Yankees cleared a roster spot for right-hander Clarke Schmidt by demoting a 27-year-old pitcher.

New York Yankees Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Amid Twins Series

The Yankees optioned 27-year-old right-handed reliever Bradley Hanner after Tuesday’s win, the team announced.

The Yankees wrote on X: Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Bradley Hanner to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X:

The Yankees optioned Bradley Hanner to Triple-A, clearing the way for Clarke Schmidt to be activated tomorrow.

They’ll still need to make a move to open a spot on the 40-man roster tomorrow.

Looking at Bradley Hanner

The Yankees signed Hanner to a minor-league deal over the offseason.

The 27-year-old made his MLB debut with New York this season.

Hanner has allowed seven earned runs over 5 1/3 innings out of the Yankees’ bullpen this season.

He has a 2.44 ERA over 55 1/3 innings at the Triple-A level this year.

The Twins selected Hanner in the 21st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The Cleveland Guardians claimed Hanner off waivers from the Twins in the 2022-23 offseason. He remained in the Guardians organization until this past offseason.

Looking at Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt has been out since he underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2025.

The right-hander has been rehabbing in the minors.

Schmidt has spent his entire MLB career (2020-26) with the Yankees.

Throughout his big-league career, Schmidt has recorded a 3.82 ERA with 384 strikeouts over 393 1/3 innings.