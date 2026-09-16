New York Yankees Demote 27-Year-Old to Make Room for Clarke Schmidt Amid Twins Series

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 12: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees reacts against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-1 at Target on Tuesday night. New York also beat Minnesota 8-3 on Monday. The series finale is slated to begin at 1:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.
After Tuesday’s win, the Yankees cleared a roster spot for right-hander Clarke Schmidt by demoting a 27-year-old pitcher.
New York Yankees Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Amid Twins Series
The Yankees optioned 27-year-old right-handed reliever Bradley Hanner after Tuesday’s win, the team announced.
The Yankees wrote on X: Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Bradley Hanner to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The Yankees optioned Bradley Hanner to Triple-A, clearing the way for Clarke Schmidt to be activated tomorrow.
They’ll still need to make a move to open a spot on the 40-man roster tomorrow.
Looking at Bradley Hanner
The Yankees signed Hanner to a minor-league deal over the offseason.
The 27-year-old made his MLB debut with New York this season.
Hanner has allowed seven earned runs over 5 1/3 innings out of the Yankees’ bullpen this season.
He has a 2.44 ERA over 55 1/3 innings at the Triple-A level this year.
The Twins selected Hanner in the 21st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
The Cleveland Guardians claimed Hanner off waivers from the Twins in the 2022-23 offseason. He remained in the Guardians organization until this past offseason.
Looking at Clarke Schmidt
Schmidt has been out since he underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2025.
The right-hander has been rehabbing in the minors.
Schmidt has spent his entire MLB career (2020-26) with the Yankees.
Throughout his big-league career, Schmidt has recorded a 3.82 ERA with 384 strikeouts over 393 1/3 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees cleared room for Clarke Schmidt by demoting a 27-year-old after Tuesday's win over the Twins.
New York Yankees Demote 27-Year-Old to Make Room for Clarke Schmidt Amid Twins Series