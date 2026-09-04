Hi, Subscriber

Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Quietly Thriving With New MLB Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: Dennis Santana #53 of the New York Yankees reacts after recording the final out of the eighth inning during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Los Angeles Angels.

They then had the day off on Thursday.

Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Quietly Thriving

GettyRelief pitcher Dennis Santana #59 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the MLB game at Chase Field on August 21, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Last month, a former Yankees pitcher (Dennis Santana) signed a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

@DbacksStatsInfo wrote (on August 6): “The #Dbacks have signed RHP Dennis Santana to a minor league deal. Santana was released by the Pirates on July 29. He was 2-5 with a 6.05 ERA over 44 relief appearances this season (41.2 IP, 42 H, 28 ER, 21 BB, 37 K). He has logged 319 career MLB appearances.”

The Diamondbacks called up Santana on August 16.

MLB.com wrote (on August 16): “Arizona Diamondbacks selected the contract of RHP Dennis Santana from Reno Aces.”

So far, he has been off to a strong start for his new team.

The 30-year-old has gone 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA in six games.

Looking At Santana’s Career

GettyDennis Santana #60 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 26, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Santana is in the middle of his 9th season at the MLB level.

In addition to the Diamondbacks and Yankees, he has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and New York Mets.

He pitched for the Yankees during the 2024 season.

Over 23 games, Santana went 2-0 with a 6.26 ERA.

GettyRelief pitcher Dennis Santana #59 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the MLB game at Chase Field on August 21, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

With how well Santana has pitched, it will be interesting to see if he draws interest from teams around the MLB over the offseason.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Diamondbacks Right Now

GettyJames McCann #8 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Ildemaro Vargas #6 after hitting a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Chase Field on September 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

The Diamondbacks are the second-place team in the National League West with a 74-67 record in 141 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Quietly Thriving With New MLB Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x