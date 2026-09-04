Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Quietly Thriving With New MLB Team

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Los Angeles Angels.

They then had the day off on Thursday.

Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Quietly Thriving

Last month, a former Yankees pitcher (Dennis Santana) signed a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

@DbacksStatsInfo wrote (on August 6): “The #Dbacks have signed RHP Dennis Santana to a minor league deal. Santana was released by the Pirates on July 29. He was 2-5 with a 6.05 ERA over 44 relief appearances this season (41.2 IP, 42 H, 28 ER, 21 BB, 37 K). He has logged 319 career MLB appearances.”

The Diamondbacks called up Santana on August 16.

MLB.com wrote (on August 16): “Arizona Diamondbacks selected the contract of RHP Dennis Santana from Reno Aces.”

So far, he has been off to a strong start for his new team.

The 30-year-old has gone 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA in six games.

Looking At Santana’s Career

Santana is in the middle of his 9th season at the MLB level.

In addition to the Diamondbacks and Yankees, he has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and New York Mets.

He pitched for the Yankees during the 2024 season.

Over 23 games, Santana went 2-0 with a 6.26 ERA.

With how well Santana has pitched, it will be interesting to see if he draws interest from teams around the MLB over the offseason.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Diamondbacks Right Now

The Diamondbacks are the second-place team in the National League West with a 74-67 record in 141 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.