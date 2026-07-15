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Derek Jeter Shares Strong Message About Yankees’ Anthony Volpe

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter looks on during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

There’s no question New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is one of the most scrutinized players on the current roster. He hasn’t lived up to expectations since making his MLB debut in 2023.

Volpe has shown flashes of his potential, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone has continued to stand by him. However, Boone could soon face a difficult decision if Volpe’s struggles continue into the second half.

Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Weighs In

During an interview this week on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio with Adam Schein, Yankees legend and former longtime shortstop Derek Jeter was asked what the Yankees should do with Volpe.

“I think as a young player, it’s obvious the Yankees have made a commitment to Anthony, right. They’re committed to him. But they’re not also committed to him being the shortstop. They’re committed to allowing him to continue developing at the major league level,” Jeter said.

“At times, fans get frustrated watching that, but every player goes through it. Every player has gone through bumps in the road. Most of the time, those bumps happen in the minor leagues.

“The Yankees are very high on Anthony. I don’t personally know him that well, but they’re banking on his upside. Hopefully he can put it together here. It’s tough, though. It’s tough to go through growing pains at the major league level.”

Volpe’s Ongoing Struggles

Volpe opened the season on the injured list. After returning, he spent time in the minors to get back up to speed, but he has yet to find his rhythm.

Through 45 games and 158 at-bats, Volpe is hitting .246 with one home run and 13 RBIs. He’s also slugging .326 with a .668 OPS.

He’s on pace for the least productive season of his career with the Yankees. Over three and a half seasons in the majors, Volpe has hit .224 with 52 home runs and 205 RBIs in 1,855 at bats.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Derek Jeter Shares Strong Message About Yankees’ Anthony Volpe

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