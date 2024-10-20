Derek Jeter Sounds Off With 2-Word Message to Yankees

The last time the New York Yankees went to the World Series, Derek Jeter led the charge that brought home the 2009 Commissioner’s Trophy. With the team headed back for the first time in 15 years, he’s as excited as ever.

After his former team clinched a trip to the World Series, Jeter tweeted a two word message, “We’re back.”

New York beat the Cleveland Guardians in a six-game American League Conference Series, after beating the Kansas City Royals in four games in the previous round. Jeter will get a front row seat to the Yankees next championship trip, as a commentator for MLB on FOX.

Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for October 25. The National League Conference Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets is ongoing as of October 20, with Shohei Ohtani and company up 3-2.

Juan Soto Delivers Signature Moment With World-Series Clinching HR

If the Yankees win the World Series, Juan Soto‘s three-run homer from Game 6 will be permanently etched into the history books.

The 25-year-old phenom sent a 95.2 mph fastball from Hunter Gaddis 402-feet to win the game for New York in extra innings.

It will undoubtedly always be remembered. But if the Yankees go on to win it all, not many moments from their run to the World Series itself will be remembered. The “Bronx Bombers” didn’t put on a broadway performance through the first two rounds of the postseason, with almost every batter struggling to hit consistently outside of Giancarlo Stanton.

New York’s skipper Aaron Boone gave a raving review of Soto following the biggest hit of the Yankees season.

“Such an ability to seize the moment,” Boone told reporters on October 19. “Every moment he finds himself in the middle, he delivered over, and over, and over again for us. Obviously, he put up an amazing season statistically. But in the biggest moments that’s what he does, and it shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

Soto will be a free agent following his second-career World Series trip. As he and New York begin negotiations, trust that the clip of his Game 6 homer will be referenced, and often.

Stanton Wins ALCS MVP

After a disappointing season, Stanton has been the Yankees most consistent hitter throughout the postseason. Deservedly, he was awarded MVP of the ALCS following the Game 6 victory.

Stanton, in nine postseason appearances, is slashing .294/.385/.794 with five home runs and 11 RBIs. Still, his focus remains winning it all, now en route to his first-ever World Series.

In an interview with Bryan Hoch postgame on October 19, Stanton said that the ALCS MVP trophy is nice, but he wants the next one.

“It’s a special moment for me, a special time,” Stanton told Hoch. “But this ain’t the trophy I want. I want the next one.”

New York’s captain, Aaron Judge, raved about Stanton’s resilience after the Game 6 win.

“That guy’s gotten booed so many times, at the stadium, on the road, everything,” Judge told Hoch on October 19. “He’s been battling some tough injuries along the way, but the guy always shows up when we need him. I can’t speak enough about what he does for this team. He’s such a leader. He may not be as vocal as others, but when he needs to speak, people always listen.”

Stanton is in his seventh year with the Yankees, and for the first time in his tenure, they’re going to the World Series.

“I didn’t plan for it to take this long, but we’re here now,” Stanton said. “This is exactly what I came here for.”