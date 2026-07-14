Derek Jeter Makes Bold Statement About New York Yankees All-Star

On Sunday, the New York Yankees played their final game before the All-Star break when they beat the Washington Nationals by a score of 5-3.

Ben Rice finished with one hit and two RBIs.

The 27-year-old will play in his first MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Derek Jeter Makes Bold Statement About Rice

In a recent interview with the Colin Cowherd (via The Herd), Yankees legend Derek Jeter was asked about Rice.

Jeter: “The adjustments that he’s been able to make this year and the production that’s he’s had offensively, I think it’s probably caught a few people off guard… He’s in the conversation for Most Valuable Player in the American League up until this point. And what he’s been able to do even when Aaron’s been out has been pretty impressive. I mean, yeah, he went through a little time where he struggled, but that happens to every player over 162 games… He’s fun to watch, he continues to get better and better… He’s a big reason why I still believe the Yankees are the favorite in the American League.”

Yankees fans will likely hear Jeter (a franchise legend) speak so highly about their current star.

Looking At Rice

Rice came into the All-Star break batting .279 with 94 hits, 29 home runs, 68 RBIs, 64 runs and two stolen bases in 91 games.

He is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Yankees).

For a 12th round pick, Rice has been an incredible story that the Yankees deserve a lot credit for.

As Jeter notes, there is an excellent chance that he ends up winning the 2026 American League MVP Award.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They will resume action on Friday night when they return home to host Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers in New York.