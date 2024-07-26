Desperate Yankees ‘Interested’ in Signing 44-Year-Old Free Agent: Report

If it were 2016, there would certainly be cause for excitement. But here in 2024, news that the Yankees are interested in adding pitcher Rich Hill to their rotation options should come with a skeptical, sideward glance. Hill is 44 years old, after all, and though he did pitch last season—his 19th MLB season—he was 8-14 with a whopping 5.41 ERA.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe was all of four years old when Hill made his debut.

Yet the Yankees, as they look to retool the sagging roster in the coming days, are considering signing Hill, according to a report. And while that might sound desperate for a team that considers itself a contender for a World Series championship, the fact that the Yankees aren’t the only contender interested speaks to the value of lefty pitching.

As veteran Red Sox reporter Peter Abraham, who contributes to NESN, wrote on Twitter/X: “Rich Hill is back on the mound and has interest from the Yankees and Dodgers. At 44, the lefty is hoping to get back for what would be a 20th season in the majors.”

Rich Hill Has Pitched for 13 MLB Teams

Now, it is a long way from “having interest” and “about to sign,” and there is a good chance that Abraham’s report is simply fulfilling a request from Hill’s agent that Hill’s name be circulated as a second-half option.

And, really, it can’t hurt the Yankees and Dodgers to have it be known that they’re considering signing Hill as the trade deadline approaches. It gives the appearance of the team having other options—options that do not require giving up players or taking on significant salary—when talking trades with would-be sellers.

Hill is not a terrible option, either, especially if the idea is to have him work as a spot starter during the second half and in long relief in the playoffs. He has not worked much out of the bullpen, but had the role in 2014 when he was acquired by the Yankees as a lefty specialist and worked just 5.1 innings over 14 games.

Despite fighting through some significant injuries, he has compiled a record of 90-73 in 19 years hurling for 13 different teams, with a 4.01 ERA. He peaked from 2016-2019, when he was traded from the A’s to the Dodgers and went 39-19 in four years, with a 3.00 ERA and a WHIP of 1.082. He injured his elbow in 2019, the end of his Dodgers tenure, and required Tommy John surgery.

Hill has 13 career postseason appearances and has a 1-2 record with a 3.06 ERA in those games. Remarkably, in 12 starts he has nine playoff no-decisions.

Yankees Trade Checklist Growing

As for the Yankees, they continue to be on the hunt for bullpen help at the trade deadline. Of course, given the way the past month-plus has gone in the Bronx, the Yankees are looking for help just about everywhere.

They could use another outfielder, as Alex Verdugo continues a tremendous downward spiral that has him hitting .149 in his last 31 games. While second baseman Gleyber Torres has picked up his offense, they still need more options on the infield, especially at third base.

They’ll need to figure out whether rookie Ben Rice is the answer at first base (he’s hitting .196) or if they should wait for the return of Anthony Rizzo from a broken arm—he was not much better when healthy, hitting .223.

With that many needs at the trade deadline, maybe a Hill signing makes some sense.