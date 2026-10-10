New York Yankees Paid Former Player $15 Million This Year

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees had their 2026 season come to an end.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS (in three games).

The Yankees (who have now lost in the ALDS two years in a row) lost the final game by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “FINAL: Rays 4, Yankees 3 The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

New York Yankees Paid Former Player $15 Million

With their season over, it’s also worth noting that the Yankees had to pay a former player $15 million this year.

DJ LeMahieu will come off their books for the 2027 season.

Spotrac wrote (on July 10, 2025): “The Yankees retain 2 years, $30M per the release of D.J. LeMahieu: 2025: $15M 2026: $15M”

After getting released (in 2025), LeMahieu did not sign with another team.

He has yet to announce his retirement.

That said, LeMahieu made a heartfelt post earlier this year (via Instagram).

He wrote (on April 27): “I know it’s been a minute but just want to make sure I say thank you to the @yankees organization, all of the fans and my teammates for my time in New York. I may have been three years shy of being a true “New Yorker,” but New York will forever feel like home. I’m thankful to have been a part of some incredible moments on the field. Hoping for continued success for the boys! – DJ”

The Yankees wrote (in the comments): “Thank you, DJ 👏 An incredible teammate on and off the field! Wishing you all the best 💙”

Looking At LeMahieu

LeMahieu was picked in the 2nd round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the Chicago Cubs before a seven-year run with the Colorado Rockies.

Following Colorado, LeMahieu spent part of seven seasons in the Bronx.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star who batted .348 during the 2016 season.