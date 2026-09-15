New York Yankees Announce Jasson Domínguez News After Demotion

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins will play the second game of their series at Target Field.

The Yankees will be looking to build off an 8-3 win on Monday.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (during Monday’s game): “The New York Yankees now clinch a postseason berth with the Blue Jays’ defeat. The Yankees are up 7-3 over the Twins in the 9th, so the party will be in Minneapolis”

Yankees Announce Jasson Domínguez News

Earlier this month, the Yankees demoted Jasson Domínguez.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 10: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned OF Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

The Yankees have now announced that Domínguez has reported to the RailRiders.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on September 15): “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • C Edinson Durán placed on the Development List • OF Jasson Domínguez optioned by the Yankees and has reported to SWB”

Looking At Domínguez

Domínguez (who is 23) has already spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

Despite being a notable prospect, he has had mixed results.

Before getting sent down, Domínguez had been batting .225 with 47 hits, six home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 57 games this year.

It will be interesting to see if Domínguez gets another chance with the Yankees this season.

There is also reason to speculate about his future with the franchise going forward.

Yankees Ahead Of Tuesday’s Game

The Yankees have had a very solid 2026 season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 87-63 record in 150 games.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 45-31 in 76 games.