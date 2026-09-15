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New York Yankees Announce Jasson Domínguez News After Demotion

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Jasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins will play the second game of their series at Target Field.

The Yankees will be looking to build off an 8-3 win on Monday.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (during Monday’s game): “The New York Yankees now clinch a postseason berth with the Blue Jays’ defeat. The Yankees are up 7-3 over the Twins in the 9th, so the party will be in Minneapolis”

Yankees Announce Jasson Domínguez News

GettyJasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees grounds out to first base during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

Earlier this month, the Yankees demoted Jasson Domínguez.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 10: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned OF Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

The Yankees have now announced that Domínguez has reported to the RailRiders.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on September 15): “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • C Edinson Durán placed on the Development List • OF Jasson Domínguez optioned by the Yankees and has reported to SWB”

Looking At Domínguez

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees celebrates a solo home run in the seventh inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Domínguez (who is 23) has already spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

Despite being a notable prospect, he has had mixed results.

Before getting sent down, Domínguez had been batting .225 with 47 hits, six home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 57 games this year.

GettyJasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees follows through on his ninth inning game winning home run against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2025 in New York City.

It will be interesting to see if Domínguez gets another chance with the Yankees this season.

There is also reason to speculate about his future with the franchise going forward.

Yankees Ahead Of Tuesday’s Game

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Yankees have had a very solid 2026 season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 87-63 record in 150 games.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 45-31 in 76 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jasson Domínguez News After Demotion

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