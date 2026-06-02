New York Yankees Announce Jasson Domínguez News Before Guardians Series

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will begin their series with the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx.

They most recently beat the Athletics (in Sacramento) by a score of 13-8 on Sunday.

Yankees Announce Jasson Domínguez News

The Yankees have been without Jasson Domínguez since May 7.

That said, they got a positive update before Tuesday’s game against the Guardians.

MLB.com wrote: “Began hitting off a Trajekt pitching machine May 28 and is scheduled to take live batting practice on June 3. Could begin Minor League rehab assignment June 5.”

According to the site, Domínguez could still return as soon as this month.

Before the injury, Domínguez had been batting .200 with six hits, one home run, four RBI’s and three runs in nine game this season.

Despite turning 23 in February, Domínguez is already in his fourth season playing for the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Domínguez Update

Here’s what people were saying about Domínguez:

@MrGamer40037663: “I’m pulling for the Martian kid has had some bad injury luck hope he comes back stronger and finally proves himself”

@pamsson: “The Yankees did get good news today. Jasson will begin a rehab assignment possibly on Friday and Clarke Schmidt will be throwing a live soon.”

@JudgeForHOF: “Ayyy love that for him”

@ncostanzo24: “That’s good at least!”

Yankees Ahead Of Tuesday’s Game

The Yankees went 5-1 on their six-game road trip.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-23 record in 59 games.

Currently, the Yankees are 1.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Following three games with the Guardians, they will remain in the Bronx to host Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.