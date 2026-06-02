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New York Yankees Announce Jasson Domínguez News Before Guardians Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Jasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees reacts after flying out to end the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians with the bases loaded at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will begin their series with the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx.

They most recently beat the Athletics (in Sacramento) by a score of 13-8 on Sunday.

Yankees Announce Jasson Domínguez News

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees looks on during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees have been without Jasson Domínguez since May 7.

That said, they got a positive update before Tuesday’s game against the Guardians.

MLB.com wrote: “Began hitting off a Trajekt pitching machine May 28 and is scheduled to take live batting practice on June 3. Could begin Minor League rehab assignment June 5.”

According to the site, Domínguez could still return as soon as this month.

GettyJasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees follows through on his ninth inning game winning home run against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2025 in New York City.

Before the injury, Domínguez had been batting .200 with six hits, one home run, four RBI’s and three runs in nine game this season.

Despite turning 23 in February, Domínguez is already in his fourth season playing for the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Domínguez Update

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees stands at bat during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Domínguez:

@MrGamer40037663: “I’m pulling for the Martian kid has had some bad injury luck hope he comes back stronger and finally proves himself”

@pamsson: “The Yankees did get good news today. Jasson will begin a rehab assignment possibly on Friday and Clarke Schmidt will be throwing a live soon.”

@JudgeForHOF: “Ayyy love that for him”

@ncostanzo24: “That’s good at least!”

Yankees Ahead Of Tuesday’s Game

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees went 5-1 on their six-game road trip.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-23 record in 59 games.

Currently, the Yankees are 1.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Following three games with the Guardians, they will remain in the Bronx to host Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jasson Domínguez News Before Guardians Series

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