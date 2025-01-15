Yankees Sign Former Rivals Top Prospect to Compete for Roster Spot

The New York Yankees have signed a former top prospect to try and compete for a roster spot.

YES Network’s Jack Curry reported the Yankees signed Dominic Smith to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

Smith was selected 11th overall in the 2013 MLB draft by the New York Mets. He was the team’s top prospect and had a ton of success in the minors. The first baseman/outfielder made his MLB debut on August 11, 2017.

However, Smith struggled in the majors as in parts of six years with the Mets he hit .246/.308/.424 with 46 homers. In 2022, New York ended up declining to make Smith an offer and he signed with the Washington Nationals but was designated for assignment in the offseason.

In 2024 he ended up signing a minor-league deal with the the Chicago Cubs. However, he failed to make their roster out of spring training. He then signed with the Tampa Bay Rays, but once again failed to make the roster. After trigging his opt-out clause, he signed with the Boston Red Sox and played in 84 games before being released and signing with the Cincinnati Reds.

Smith ended up playing in 93 games in the majors in 2024 hitting .233 with 6 home runs and 34 RBIs. He now will look to crack the Yankees’ roster in 2025, as depth behind Paul Goldschmidt and insurance in the outfield.

Scout Likes Yankees’ Signing of Smith

After the Yankees signed Smith, Randy Miller of NJ.com spoke to an MLB scout who loved the signing.

The scout felt like Smith could find his game with New York, and could be a good fielder for the Yankees. The scout asked to remain anonymous because his club doesn’t permit him to comment publicly on opposing players, Miller wrote.

“This is a good signing for the Yankees,” a major-league scout told NJ Advance Media by phone. “Good kid. Good defensive player. Smith’s drawback is he’s not a big runner and he has never hit for big power.”

Smith will give the Yankees experience at first base and the corner outfield spots. The scout says it’s a good depth piece for New York.

“I know Ben Rice hit for power last year, but then he got exposed,” the scout said. “I’d rather have Dominic Smith’s left-hand bat in the big leagues than Ben Rice’s bat. This is a good depth piece. The one thing Smith can do is hit. He going to hit .250 with some doubles. He plays good defense at first base and catches what he should in left field. He’s a veteran. He’s a good clubhouse guy. And last but not least, he’s hungry because he’s never won anywhere he’s been.”

Smith has played in 693 MLB games hitting .246 with 64 home runs and 259 RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Works Out With Smith

After the signing of Smith was reported, Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. took to social media to share a video of them working out together.

Chisholm has referred to Smith as his big brother in the past and the two can now be teammates if the former first-round can make the Yankees roster.

New York’s spring training is set to begin with pitchers and catchers reporting on February 12 and the entire team reporting on the 17.