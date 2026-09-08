Ex-New York Yankees Star Drops Anthony Volpe Comment Amid Rant

On Monday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a three-game series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They lost Sunday’s game by a score of 4-3 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

Ex-Yankees Star Drops Anthony Volpe Comment

In a recent episode of Get It Done League, former Yankees player Josh Donaldson mentioned Anthony Volpe during his rant about the organization.

Donaldson: “It happens all the time in New York. When Volpe came up, they wanted Volpe. Boom boom, he had his run. When he wasn’t playing well… The fans really do hold a unique sense for that team. Pull for that team with that front office, because more than any other team, if there’s a guy that needs to be called up and the fans are barking loud enough, he gets called up. If a guy needs to get sent down, released, whatever, he’s gone. The fans, they control that.”

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Looking At Volpe

Volpe was sent to Triple-A last month.

He had been in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

Before getting sent down, the 25-year-old had been batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games.

Volpe was initially one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft (out of high school).

In 2024, Volpe helped the Yankees reach the World Series.

Yankees Ahead Of Tuesday

The Yankees (81-62) will now open up a new series with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

They are currently 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.