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Former New York Yankees Player Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees reacts after a hit during the eighth inning of Game One of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 2-0 (at home).

Aaron Judge had two hits, including a walk-off home run.

The MLB wrote: “Aaron Judge’s 17th homer of the season is a walk-off winner for the @Yankees !”

Former Yankees Player Makes Judge Statement

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays with Josh Donaldson #28 during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on September 3, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Recently, Josh Donaldson (who was once a Yankee) spoke about Judge.

Donaldson (via Get It Done League): “He was kind of one of those guys… From the outside, he looks like the gentle giant… When you play with him a little bit, you start to figure out, like there’s a little bit more to this gentle giant. He’s got some killer mentality to him.”

Fans will likely enjoy hearing Donaldson speak about Judge.

At one point, he was among the best players in the MLB.

GettyJosh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees hits a walk-off sacrifice fly allowing Aaron Judge #99 to score during the tenth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 5-4.

Donaldson spent part of two seasons as a teammate of Judge (2022-23).

He was far from his prime (at 36), and hit .222 with 15 home runs and 62 RBI’s in 132 games for the Yankees in 2022.

In addition to New York, the 2015 American League MVP also had stints with the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers over 13 seasons.

GettyAaron Judge #99 and Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Oakland Athletics 9-5 at Yankee Stadium on June 27, 2022 in New York City.

Judge’s Incredible Career

Judge was the 32nd pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Fresno State.

He has spent all 11 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

In three out of the last four seasons, Judge has won the American League MVP Award.

The 34-year-old is batting .292 with 1,253 hits, 385 home runs, 862 RBI’s, 914 runs and 70 stolen bases in 1,198 career games.

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout between innings against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City.

The only thing that Judge is missing is a World Series Championship.

He helped lead the Yankees to the 2024 World Series (where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees Player Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

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