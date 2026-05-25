Former New York Yankees Player Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 2-0 (at home).

Aaron Judge had two hits, including a walk-off home run.

The MLB wrote: “Aaron Judge’s 17th homer of the season is a walk-off winner for the @Yankees !”

Former Yankees Player Makes Judge Statement

Recently, Josh Donaldson (who was once a Yankee) spoke about Judge.

Donaldson (via Get It Done League): “He was kind of one of those guys… From the outside, he looks like the gentle giant… When you play with him a little bit, you start to figure out, like there’s a little bit more to this gentle giant. He’s got some killer mentality to him.”

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Fans will likely enjoy hearing Donaldson speak about Judge.

At one point, he was among the best players in the MLB.

Donaldson spent part of two seasons as a teammate of Judge (2022-23).

He was far from his prime (at 36), and hit .222 with 15 home runs and 62 RBI’s in 132 games for the Yankees in 2022.

In addition to New York, the 2015 American League MVP also had stints with the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers over 13 seasons.

Judge’s Incredible Career

Judge was the 32nd pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Fresno State.

He has spent all 11 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

In three out of the last four seasons, Judge has won the American League MVP Award.

The 34-year-old is batting .292 with 1,253 hits, 385 home runs, 862 RBI’s, 914 runs and 70 stolen bases in 1,198 career games.

The only thing that Judge is missing is a World Series Championship.

He helped lead the Yankees to the 2024 World Series (where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers).