Former New York Yankees Star Makes Intriguing Anthony Volpe Statement

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Maryland.

They are coming off a 5-3 victory on Wednesday night.

Former Yankees Star Makes Intriguing Volpe Statement

Earlier this month, the Yankees optioned Anthony Volpe to Triple-A.

He had been in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 3: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

In a recent episode of Get It Done League, former Yankees star Josh Donaldson made an intriguing comment about Volpe.

Donaldson: “One of the best. Such a great kid… He was my locker mate, the kid was always a student of the game, always working his tail off.”

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Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He had been a huge prospect for the Yankees (and made his debut in 2023).

In 2024, Volpe helped the franchise get to the World Series.

Looking At Donaldson

Donaldson spent part of two seasons with the Yankees (2022-23).

The former MVP also had stops with the Toronto Blue Jays, Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians over 13 years.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

As for the Yankees, they are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 71-55 record in 126 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

On Friday, the Yankees will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays in the Bronx.