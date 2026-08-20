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Former New York Yankees Star Makes Intriguing Anthony Volpe Statement

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NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees warms up before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 14, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Maryland.

They are coming off a 5-3 victory on Wednesday night.

Former Yankees Star Makes Intriguing Volpe Statement

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Earlier this month, the Yankees optioned Anthony Volpe to Triple-A.

He had been in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 3: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

In a recent episode of Get It Done League, former Yankees star Josh Donaldson made an intriguing comment about Volpe.

Donaldson: “One of the best. Such a great kid… He was my locker mate, the kid was always a student of the game, always working his tail off.”

Looking At Volpe

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He had been a huge prospect for the Yankees (and made his debut in 2023).

In 2024, Volpe helped the franchise get to the World Series.

Looking At Donaldson

GettyJosh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees reacts after a strikeout to end the top of the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York.

Donaldson spent part of two seasons with the Yankees (2022-23).

The former MVP also had stops with the Toronto Blue Jays, Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians over 13 years.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees slides into home plate and scores on a wild pitch in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 19, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

As for the Yankees, they are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 71-55 record in 126 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

On Friday, the Yankees will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees Star Makes Intriguing Anthony Volpe Statement

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