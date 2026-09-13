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Former New York Yankees Star Makes Insightful Anthony Volpe Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees at bat during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

The Yankees and Mets are tied up at 1-1 after the first two games.

Anthony Volpe made his return to the MLB on Thursday night.

He has been in the lineup every game since he has been back.

Former Yankees Star Makes Insightful Volpe Statement

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees is seen during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

In a recent episode of Get It Done League, former Yankees player Josh Donaldson spoke about Volpe.

Donaldson: “I’ll give you a little insight to that because I was there for Volpe’s rookie year. I remember having a conversation. They were asking me what I thought, and I saw Volpe in spring training. And I still think that Volpe has a chance to be successful. Is there adjustments that need to be made? 100%. And while we were teammates, we were talking about those types of adjustments that needed to be made. Now, it’s way easier said than to actually do those things. But I remember the conversation I’m going to bring up to you is that look, if you’re going to make him the starting shortstop of the New York Yankees, your shortstop position, in my opinion, this is my opinion, needs to be a stable position because he’s going to be there every day in and day out controlling the center of the diamond… I said if you want my opinion, he needs to have a longer leash than most people. Now, I wasn’t thinking three years of what you were talking about before. I was talking about like a Dustin Pedroia instance. Remember Dustin Pedroia, his first month and a half in the big leagues as a rookie was awful. I think he hit .80 or something like that and then ends up winning Rookie of the Year.”

Looking At Volpe

Since getting called back up to the MLB, Volpe has been the team’s second baseman (as opposed to shortstop).

The 25-year-old is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with New York).

Volpe came into Sunday batting .247 with 45 hits, two home runs, 24 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 59 MLB games this year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees Star Makes Insightful Anthony Volpe Statement

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