Former New York Yankees Star Makes Insightful Anthony Volpe Statement

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

The Yankees and Mets are tied up at 1-1 after the first two games.

Anthony Volpe made his return to the MLB on Thursday night.

He has been in the lineup every game since he has been back.

Former Yankees Star Makes Insightful Volpe Statement

In a recent episode of Get It Done League, former Yankees player Josh Donaldson spoke about Volpe.

Donaldson: “I’ll give you a little insight to that because I was there for Volpe’s rookie year. I remember having a conversation. They were asking me what I thought, and I saw Volpe in spring training. And I still think that Volpe has a chance to be successful. Is there adjustments that need to be made? 100%. And while we were teammates, we were talking about those types of adjustments that needed to be made. Now, it’s way easier said than to actually do those things. But I remember the conversation I’m going to bring up to you is that look, if you’re going to make him the starting shortstop of the New York Yankees, your shortstop position, in my opinion, this is my opinion, needs to be a stable position because he’s going to be there every day in and day out controlling the center of the diamond… I said if you want my opinion, he needs to have a longer leash than most people. Now, I wasn’t thinking three years of what you were talking about before. I was talking about like a Dustin Pedroia instance. Remember Dustin Pedroia, his first month and a half in the big leagues as a rookie was awful. I think he hit .80 or something like that and then ends up winning Rookie of the Year.”

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Looking At Volpe

Since getting called back up to the MLB, Volpe has been the team’s second baseman (as opposed to shortstop).

The 25-year-old is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with New York).

Volpe came into Sunday batting .247 with 45 hits, two home runs, 24 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 59 MLB games this year.