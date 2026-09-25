Hi, Subscriber

Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Acquired By New Team After DFA

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees pitches during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 9-2 win on Wednesday (and have won two out of three games in the series).

Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Acquired By New Team

GettyCamilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of game one of the Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Earlier this week, a former Yankees pitcher was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates wrote (on September 22): “ROSTER MOVES: We have reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from the 15-Day IL. RHP Camilo Doval has been designated for assignment.”

It’s now been announced that Doval has been claimed by the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants wrote (via X) on Thursday: “#SFGiants roster moves: • RHP Camilo Doval was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. • RHP Blade Tidwell was transferred to the 60-day Injured List.”

Looking At Doval

GettyCamilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees celebrates after pitching during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Doval was 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA in 44 games for the Yankees (this year) before getting traded to the Pirates.

In Pittsburgh, he went 0-1 with a 3.79 ERA in 20 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 1: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired minor league catcher Omar Alfonzo and minor league outfielder Luis Cruz from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval and cash considerations.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Acquired By New Team After DFA

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x