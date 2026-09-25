Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Acquired By New Team After DFA

On Thursday, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 9-2 win on Wednesday (and have won two out of three games in the series).

Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Acquired By New Team

Earlier this week, a former Yankees pitcher was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates wrote (on September 22): “ROSTER MOVES: We have reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from the 15-Day IL. RHP Camilo Doval has been designated for assignment.”

It’s now been announced that Doval has been claimed by the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants wrote (via X) on Thursday: “#SFGiants roster moves: • RHP Camilo Doval was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. • RHP Blade Tidwell was transferred to the 60-day Injured List.”

Looking At Doval

Doval was 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA in 44 games for the Yankees (this year) before getting traded to the Pirates.

In Pittsburgh, he went 0-1 with a 3.79 ERA in 20 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 1: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired minor league catcher Omar Alfonzo and minor league outfielder Luis Cruz from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval and cash considerations.”