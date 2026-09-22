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BREAKING: Recently Traded New York Yankees Pitcher Cut By Current MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees stands with teammates during ceremonies honoring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks prior to a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Recently Traded Yankees Pitcher Cut By Current MLB Team

GettyCamilo Doval #75 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches a at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

During the middle of Tuesday’s game, news came out that a recent Yankees pitcher had been designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: We have reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from the 15-Day IL. RHP Camilo Doval has been designated for assignment.

Doval was traded to the Pirates (via the Yankees) last month.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 1: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired minor league catcher Omar Alfonzo and minor league outfielder Luis Cruz from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval and cash considerations.

He went 0-1 with a 3.79 ERA in 20 games for the Pirates.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him this week.

Social Media Reacts To Doval News

GettyCamilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees celebrates after pitching during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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BREAKING: Recently Traded New York Yankees Pitcher Cut By Current MLB Team

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