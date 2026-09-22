BREAKING: Recently Traded New York Yankees Pitcher Cut By Current MLB Team

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Recently Traded Yankees Pitcher Cut By Current MLB Team

During the middle of Tuesday’s game, news came out that a recent Yankees pitcher had been designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: We have reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from the 15-Day IL. RHP Camilo Doval has been designated for assignment.

Doval was traded to the Pirates (via the Yankees) last month.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 1: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired minor league catcher Omar Alfonzo and minor league outfielder Luis Cruz from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval and cash considerations.

He went 0-1 with a 3.79 ERA in 20 games for the Pirates.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him this week.

Social Media Reacts To Doval News

Here’s what people were saying about the news: