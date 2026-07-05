Struggling New York Yankees Former All-Star Making Over $6 Million This Season

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Minnesota Twins (at home) in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 6-1 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

Camilo Doval allowed two runs in just 1.0 innings.

Struggling Yankees Player Making $6 Million

Doval has struggled in his second year with the Yankees.

He is currently 3-1 with a 4.67 ERA in 39 games.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees are paying him $6.1 million for the 2026 season.

Before New York, Doval had spent part of five seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

In 2022, he went 6-6 with a 2.53 ERA in 68 games.

The former MLB All-Star also had 39 saves (with a 2.93 ERA) in 2023.

Social Media On Doval’s Struggles

Here’s what people have been saying about Doval:

Chris Kirschner: “Doval has certainly been a disaster, but his defense has not helped him at all this season. He came into today’s game with a -4 team fielding run value, tied for the 17th-worst among all pitchers.”

Jeff Young: “I don’t know how Camilo Doval is doing this year, but judging by Twitter, things could probably be going better.”

Ryan Garcia: “You have to option Camilo Doval. Again I think everyone can see the talent from the radar gun, but I think his body language vs DET and vs MIN yesterday are reflective of where he’s at right now. That guy is lost.”

@YankeeSource: “Wouldn’t be surprised if this is it for Doval. He could be headed to Triple-A after this.”

Yankees After Latest Loss

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-40 record in 89 games.

They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten games.

On Monday, the Yankees will visit the Tampa Bay Rays.