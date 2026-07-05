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Struggling New York Yankees Former All-Star Making Over $6 Million This Season

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 31: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Minnesota Twins (at home) in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 6-1 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

Camilo Doval allowed two runs in just 1.0 innings.

Struggling Yankees Player Making $6 Million

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees celebrates after pitching during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Doval has struggled in his second year with the Yankees.

He is currently 3-1 with a 4.67 ERA in 39 games.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees are paying him $6.1 million for the 2026 season.

GettyCamilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of game one of the Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Before New York, Doval had spent part of five seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

In 2022, he went 6-6 with a 2.53 ERA in 68 games.

The former MLB All-Star also had 39 saves (with a 2.93 ERA) in 2023.

Social Media On Doval’s Struggles

GettyCamilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Comerica Park on June 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Here’s what people have been saying about Doval:

Chris Kirschner: “Doval has certainly been a disaster, but his defense has not helped him at all this season. He came into today’s game with a -4 team fielding run value, tied for the 17th-worst among all pitchers.”

Jeff Young: “I don’t know how Camilo Doval is doing this year, but judging by Twitter, things could probably be going better.”

Ryan Garcia: “You have to option Camilo Doval. Again I think everyone can see the talent from the radar gun, but I think his body language vs DET and vs MIN yesterday are reflective of where he’s at right now. That guy is lost.”

@YankeeSource: “Wouldn’t be surprised if this is it for Doval. He could be headed to Triple-A after this.”

Yankees After Latest Loss

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-40 record in 89 games.

They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten games.

On Monday, the Yankees will visit the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Struggling New York Yankees Former All-Star Making Over $6 Million This Season

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