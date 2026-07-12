MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Drafting Left-Handed Pitcher

On Saturday, the New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals by a score of 4-2

They will look to sweep the Nationals on Sunday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Drafting Pitcher

Also on Saturday, the Yankees selected Sean Duncan with the 63rd pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

@NYYPlayerDev wrote: “Round 2 | Pick 63: The New York Yankees select LHP Sean Duncan out of Terry Fox Secondary School.”

Here’s what people were saying about Duncan:

MLB Draft: “With the 63rd pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Yankees select Terry Fox (BC) left-handed pitcher Sean Duncan, No. 66 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

@NYY_Prospects: “With the 63rd pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the New York Yankees select LHP Sean Duncan from Terry Fox Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada. He recently underwent Tommy John Surgery.”

@eyyankees: “Sean Duncan seems happy to be a Yankee!”

@VirginiaYankee1: “LHP Sean Duncan would be a top 2-3 prep southpaw in the draft if he wasn’t recovering from TJS. A ton of upside these first two rounds. Now go get some bats”

@AlexKurbegov: “Sean Duncan goes to the Yankees Previously considered a first round guy, injury concerns, put his stock into doubt. Still didn’t expect him to get to campus, though.”

Ryan Garcia: “Sean Duncan has been connected to the Yankees a lot in the last few days by various reporters, so no surprise here.”

@cai_rogers7: “The New York Yankees select HS LHP Sean Duncan with their 2nd selection of the day and the 63rd overall pick!! Duncan is out of Terry Fox Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada. 6-foot-3 lefty with a 3-pitch mix (FB, SL, CH) Duncan is also a recent Tommy John surgery victim, suffering the injury after a spring outing with Team Canada”

Yankees After Saturday’s Win

The Yankees improved to 53-42 in 95 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They remain 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.