ESPN Called Out After Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm’s Miscue

Jazz Chisholm Jr has a superstar-level personality and plays a solid third base for the New York Yankees.

Yet, those two didn’t didn’t marry well when Chisholm made a throwing error in the third inning while miked up against the Boston Red Sox on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

Yankees fans, and baseball fans in general, took umbrage with the network again for its ongoing decision to interview players while in the field each week.

Chisholm is a natural second baseman but is playing third again for the Yankees to fill an organizational need. He has played six games at the hot corner, and made just the one error Sunday, since returning from an oblique injury he sustained in late April.

Why Are Yankees Fans Mad At ESPN?

Sunday Night Baseball has started the trend of interviewing fielding players mid-inning during regular-season games. Chisholm was the interview subject Sunday night, joining Karl Ravech, David Cone and Eduardo Perez during the third inning of New York’s series finale against the rival Red Sox.

Chisholm was his usual personable self and was in the middle of answering a question about Boston starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins when Ceddanne Rafaela hit a ground ball his direction.

Chisholm ranged to his left and made an errant throw, allowing Rafaela to reach second on an E5. That sent Yankees fans, and broad baseball fans watching, into a tailspin about the interview resulting in a defensive error.

https://x.com/morsi12hotmail1/status/1931864201091260591

https://x.com/kaijie020/status/1932036147514835373

https://x.com/GrantHinkle/status/1932089383198580941

It was the first hit allowed by Yankees starter Carlos Rodon and brought the tying run to the plate. Luckily for the Yankees, Rodon pitched out of the jam without allowing Rafaela to score by inducing Kristian Campbell to ground out to second before striking out Jarren Duran to end the inning.

Is Jazz Chisholm Jr. Mad At ESPN?

Sleuths online may feel the interview led to Chisholm’s throwing error, but he did not seem angry at the interview — only himself — after he failed to throw Rafaela out.

“Spin throw,” Chisholm said, acknowledging his mistake. “That’s aight. We’re gonna get it.”

Chisholm was his usual thoughtful and insightful self, even while holding Rafaela on third base during Duran’s at-bat. He dared the speedy Red Sox centerfielder to get a bigger lead and said he wouldn’t dare try to steal home.

He also completed his answer to a fan question about Dobbins saying he’d retire instead of playing for the Yankees, which he had started before Rafaela’s ground ball.

“I love competitiveness,” Chisholm said on ESPN. “But to say that, being a rookie, is kind of crazy to me. To say that you’re gonna rule out one out of 30 teams to be a professional athlete.”

After Rodon struck out Duran, Chisholm said he’d rather have an anime movie made for him than hit a walk-off home run — though Chisholm has not yet registered a game-ending home run in his six-season MLB career.

Plus, Chisholm reportedly made $10,000 for participating in the in-game interview as negotiated in the collective-bargaining agreement. That’s a pretty good consolation prize for about five minutes of insights and time.