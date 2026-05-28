ESPN Star Makes Statement On New York Yankees Player Anthony Volpe

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will get the day off.

They are coming off a three-game sweep of the Royals in Kansas City.

Anthony Volpe had five hits (including one home run) and two walks during the series.

ESPN Star Makes Statement On Volpe

After starting out the year in Triple-A, Volpe has appeared in 11 games for the Yankees this season.

He is currently batting .257 with nine hits, one home run, seven RBI’s, seven runs, two stolen bases (and nine walks).

Recently, ESPN’s Buster Olney spoke about Volpe in an interview with ESPN New York.

Olney: “Anthony Volpe, when he was struggling so badly last year, there were no alternatives… There are now… You’ve got guys at third base, at shortstop, at catcher, I think literally playing for their jobs… They have seen changes in Volpe since he’s come back…If he continues to play well, they’re gonna keep running him out there… I think that they’re just gonna say; you play well, you play. And if you don’t, we’re gonna try somebody else.”

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Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He got off to a very strong start to his career, winning a Gold Glove as a rookie (and reaching the World Series in 2024).

The 25-year-old is coming off a year where he batted .212 with 114 hits, 19 home runs, 72 RBI’s, 65 runs and 18 stolen bases in 153 games.

@eyyankees wrote (on May 25): “Anthony Volpe was put in a difficult spot when the Yanks opted to demote him after his rehab stint. He didn’t pout, he didn’t have an outburst, he took his demotion the right way. Since getting the call he has made the most of his opportunity. He may not be the everyday SS like we had envisioned but doesn’t mean he can’t be a key contributor to this team.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 34-22 record in 56 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays).

On Friday, the Yankees will play the Athletics in Sacramento.