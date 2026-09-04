Everyone Has Same Reaction To Yankees’ New Social Media Post

The New York Yankees posted their 2027 Spring Training schedule on social media on Friday.

It’s an exciting reminder of the excitement that comes each year when pitchers and catchers report.

They even do it in a nice sunny-looking graphic:

Our 2027 Spring Training schedule is here 🗓️: pic.twitter.com/0VxYTNdZ9q — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 4, 2026

The irony, of course, is that no one actually believes those games will happen.

Spring Training Schedules Draw Pushback

MLB released spring schedules for all of its teams on Friday, which usually would be a fun little addition as the stretch run of the ongoing season heats up.

They’ve actually got every single team slated to open up on the same day — Friday, Sept. 19.

But every team that posted the schedule on social media got similar pushback from their fanbases.

That’s because baseball might very well be mired in a lockout by that point.

The collective bargaining agreement between the players union and the owners expires at the end of this season. There are lots of fears that it won’t be easy to reach a new agreement.

Owners want a salary cap, which players are vehemently opposed to. There are plenty of other key issues to negotiate, as well.

The reality is that even if negotiations go well, it’s hard to see a Spring Training that starts right on time with no delays.

So when the Yankees posted their schedule, fans all had the same thought.

Fan Reactions to Yankees Post

It’s pretty entertaining to read what fans had to say on social media after the Yankees posted their 2027 Spring Training schedule.

“I mean do we even know if baseball will be played in 2027 lol,” writes one fan.

Another: “Okay but are tickets refundable?”

“Tone deaf!” writes a third, “considering there won’t be baseball next year.”

“Who’s gonna tell em…” writes a fourth fan.

A fan thinking next level actually shared a graphic promoting the Yankees’ 2020 Opening Day game in late March of that year and wrote, “Same vibes.” Of course, no one in MLB played baseball in late March of the year 2020.

Schedule Notes

Just to look at the schedule as a schedule for a moment — the Yankees open against division rival Toronto, which would be a fun matchup. Their first home game would be the following day, against the Atlanta Braves.

As the schedule is currently constructed, the Yankees don’t have a split-squad game until March 20, which seems light relative to how split squad games sometimes show up earlier in the spring.

And for what it’s worth, the Yankees and Red Sox play twice on this spring schedule, once at each spring ballpark.