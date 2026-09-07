Ex-New York Yankees Player Calls Out Manager Aaron Boone

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

The Yankees lost by a score of 4-3 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

Ex-Yankees Player Calls Out Manager Aaron Boone

During the series, an episode of Get It Done League was released.

Josh Donaldson made intriguing comments about manager Aaron Boone.

Donaldson: “I remember when I was with the Yankees and Boone took this gig with Jomboy… I remember looking at Boone and I was like, what are you doing? Why are you giving validation to this by going on their show regularly? And I remember he answered to me. He was like, well, I want to control the narrative. So I was like, fair enough. But to me, this is my gripe right now. To me, it seems like Jomboy’s controlling the narrative… And now as a player, when you’re sitting there and my manager is being talked into playing this guy over this guy by a dude that got famous off reading lips. What are we doing? This is the New York Yankees. You think George Steinbrenner would allow that to happen? You think George Steinbrenner would allow Aaron Boone to be on a podcast show every week? It just blows my mind. Honestly, it blows my mind.”

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Boone is in his 9th season at the helm.

They reached the World Series in 2024.

Looking At Donaldson

Donaldson was among the best players in all of baseball when he was with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2015, he won the American League MVP Award when he hit 41 home runs with 123 RBIs.

The three-time MLB All-Star came to the Yankees towards the end of his career (2022-23).

Donaldson also had stops with the Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians over 13 seasons.