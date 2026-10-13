Ex-New York Yankees Player Shining With New Team in MLB Playoffs

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the MLB postseason last week when the Tampa Bay Rays swept them in the ALDS.

However, one former Yankee is still competing in the NLCS with the Milwaukee Brewers, and he’s enjoying the best season of his MLB career. He’s also playing an integral role in the team’s postseason success as Milwaukee took a 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

Jake Bauers Shining With Brewers

That player is 31-year-old slugger Jake Bauers, who delivered what was essentially the game-sealing hit in Game 2 on Monday. He extended Milwaukee’s lead from 6-4 to 7-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Bauers has now recorded a hit in each of Milwaukee’s last three postseason games. He has five hits in 19 at-bats during the playoffs and has also drawn six walks, one of which came in Game 2 and lasted an historic 12 pitches against Dodgers right-handed ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Via Talkin’ Baseball: “Jake Bauers‘ 12-pitch walk against Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the most pitches any batter has seen in a plate appearance against Yamamoto in his career.”

Jake Bauers’ 12-pitch walk against Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the most pitches any batter has seen in a plate appearance against Yamamoto in his career https://t.co/rDCD0IWS9I — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 12, 2026

Bauers Having Best Season of His Career

In his seventh MLB season, which has seen him play for five different teams, Bauers is putting together the best year of his career by far.

He appeared in 144 games for the Brewers this season. Across 477 at-bats, he recorded 93 runs, 127 hits, 26 home runs and 86 RBIs while hitting .266 with a .484 slugging percentage and a .874 OPS.

Bauers’ Time With Yankees

Before joining Milwaukee in 2024, Bauers spent the 2023 season with the Yankees and appeared in 84 games for New York.

Across 242 at-bats, he recorded 28 runs, 49 hits, 12 home runs and 30 RBIs while hitting .202 with a .413 slugging percentage and a .693 OPS.