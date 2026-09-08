Ex-New York Yankees Player Suddenly Released by Current MLB Team

The New York Yankees had the day off Monday as they prepare to begin a series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

New York sits at 81-62 overall, which has them seeded second in both the AL East and the American League as a whole, behind only the Tampa Bay Rays.

Former Yankees Player Suddenly Released

Late Monday night, according to the MiLB transactions page, former Yankees infielder Brandon Drury was suddenly released by the Kansas City Royals.

“09/07/26: Omaha Storm Chasers released 3B Brandon Drury,” the transaction page posted.

Drury spent the 2026 season exclusively with the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate, where he appeared in 60 games and hit .241 across 241 at-bats. He recorded 48 hits, six home runs and 35 RBIs while posting a .387 slugging percentage and a .760 OPS.

Drury’s Time With Yankees

Now 34 years old, Drury made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and remained with the team until 2018, when they traded him to the Yankees midway through the season.

His stint with New York didn’t last long, though, as the Yankees traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays later that same season.

During his time with New York, Drury appeared in 18 games and recorded 51 at-bats. He finished with two runs, nine hits, one home run and seven RBIs while batting .176 with a .538 OPS.

Drury’s Career Since Yankees Trade

Drury spent three years with the Blue Jays after leaving the Yankees in 2018 before moving around the league.

He then played for the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels before joining the Royals. He last played in the majors in 2024.

Yet, he put together several productive seasons fairly recently.

In 2022, he hit 28 home runs and drove in 87 runs. Then, in 2023 with the Angels, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 83 runs.