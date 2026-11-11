Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Retires After 11 MLB Seasons

Former New York Yankees right-handed relief pitcher Chris Martin has officially retired after 11 seasons in Major League Baseball, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

Via Murray on X: “Veteran reliever Chris Martin has retired from Major League Baseball. Martin, who pitched 11 seasons, spent time with the Rangers, Braves, Red Sox, Cubs, Dodgers, Yankees and Rockies.”

Former New York Yankees RHP Chris Martin Retires After 11 MLB Seasons

Martin was a late bloomer, as he made his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2014, the right-handers age-28 season.

After the 2014 season, the Rockies traded Martin to the Yankees. He posted a poor 5.66 ERA over 20 2/3 innings with New York.

Looking at Chris Martin’s Career After Right-Hander Left Yankees

Following his rough season with the Yankees, Martin played two seasons in Japan. He signed a contract with the Texas Rangers ahed of the 2018 season.

The Rangers traded Martin to the Atlanta Braves at the 2019 trade deadline. Martin remained with the Braves organization through the 2021 season. He won the World Series in his final year with Atlanta.

Martin then spent the 2022 season with the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He proceeded to play for the Boston Red Sox for two seasons, then finished his career by playing two seasons for the Rangers.

Over his 11-year big-league career, Martin recorded a 3.53 ERA with 409 strikeouts in 403 innings.

Martin had outstanding postseason numbers. He made 14 appearances for the Braves from 2019-21 and two for the Dodgers in 2022, posting a 1.88 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings.

During the Braves’ 2021 World Series run, Martin allowed just one earned run in 4 1/3 innings across five outings.

Lasting over a decade in the big leagues is no easy feat, especially for a player who made his MLB debut in his late 20s.

Congrats on a great career, Martin!