Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Signs Contract With Philadelphia Phillies

Former New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Geoff Hartlieb has signed a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Hartlieb, 32, has been assigned to the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Former New York Yankees RHP Geoff Hartlieb Signs With Philadelphia Phillies

Hartlieb made two appearances for the Yankees in 2025, allowing six earned runs over 1 1/3 innings. He also pitched for the Detroit Tigers in 2025.

This past season, Hartlieb recorded a 4.82 ERA over 28 innings while striking out 22 for the Athletics.

More About Geoff Hartlieb’s Career

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Hartlieb in the 29th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He made his big-league debut with the Pirates in 2019.

The Pirates designated Hartlieb for assignment in July 2021, and the New York Mets claimed him off waivers.

The Mets designated Hartlieb for assignment in Sept. of that year, and the Boston Red Sox claimed him off waivers.

After spending the 2022 season in the Red Sox organization, Hartlieb signed a minor-league deal with the Miami Marlins.

Hartlieb remained with the Marlins organization through the 2023 season.

Following the 2023 season, Hartlieb signed a minor-league contract with the Colorado Rockies.

Hartlieb spent the entire 2024 season with the Rockies organization and then signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees.

The Yankees selected Hartlieb’s contract on June 30, 2025. On July 2, New York designated him for assignment.

Hartlieb re-signed with the Yankees after clearing waivers and electing free agency. But just a few days later, the Yankees DFA’d Hartlieb again, and he signed with the Tigers.

The Tigers released Hartlieb in Aug. 2025. He then spent the rest of the season in the Kansas City Royals system.

Hartlieb spent the entire 2026 season with the Athletics organization.

Over his big-league career, Hartlieb has posted a rough 7.16 ERA with 103 strikeouts and 75 walks in 110 1/3 innings.

In his minor-league career, Hartlieb has recorded a 3.80 ERA with 506 strikeouts and 179 walks in 476 innings.