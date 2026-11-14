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Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Signs Contract With Philadelphia Phillies

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Geoff Hartlieb #72 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 20, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Geoff Hartlieb has signed a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Hartlieb, 32, has been assigned to the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Former New York Yankees RHP Geoff Hartlieb Signs With Philadelphia Phillies

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Geoff Hartlieb #64 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Hartlieb made two appearances for the Yankees in 2025, allowing six earned runs over 1 1/3 innings. He also pitched for the Detroit Tigers in 2025.

This past season, Hartlieb recorded a 4.82 ERA over 28 innings while striking out 22 for the Athletics.

More About Geoff Hartlieb’s Career

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Geoff Hartlieb #64 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Hartlieb in the 29th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He made his big-league debut with the Pirates in 2019.

The Pirates designated Hartlieb for assignment in July 2021, and the New York Mets claimed him off waivers.

Baltimore Orioles v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyBRADENTON, FLORIDA – MARCH 22: Geoff Hartlieb #32 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning during a spring training game on March 22, 2021 at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Mets designated Hartlieb for assignment in Sept. of that year, and the Boston Red Sox claimed him off waivers.

After spending the 2022 season in the Red Sox organization, Hartlieb signed a minor-league deal with the Miami Marlins.

Hartlieb remained with the Marlins organization through the 2023 season.

Washington Nationals v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 21: Pitcher Geoff Hartlieb #36 of the Colorado Rockies throws against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Coors Field on June 21, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Following the 2023 season, Hartlieb signed a minor-league contract with the Colorado Rockies.

Hartlieb spent the entire 2024 season with the Rockies organization and then signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees.

The Yankees selected Hartlieb’s contract on June 30, 2025. On July 2, New York designated him for assignment.

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Geoff Hartlieb #64 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Hartlieb re-signed with the Yankees after clearing waivers and electing free agency. But just a few days later, the Yankees DFA’d Hartlieb again, and he signed with the Tigers.

The Tigers released Hartlieb in Aug. 2025. He then spent the rest of the season in the Kansas City Royals system.

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Geoff Hartlieb #64 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Hartlieb spent the entire 2026 season with the Athletics organization.

Over his big-league career, Hartlieb has posted a rough 7.16 ERA with 103 strikeouts and 75 walks in 110 1/3 innings.

In his minor-league career, Hartlieb has recorded a 3.80 ERA with 506 strikeouts and 179 walks in 476 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Signs Contract With Philadelphia Phillies

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