Ex-New York Yankees Player May Retire With $127.5 Million In Career Earnings

Former New York Yankees right-handed starting pitcher Sonny Gray’s season is over after the Boston Red Sox were eliminated by the Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series.

Gray pitched in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series and allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings.

Gray is now a free agent. There is a chance the 36-year-old veteran will retire.

Ex-New York Yankees RHP Sonny Gray May Retire With $127.5 Million In Career Earnings

Chris Cotillo of MassLive wrote on X:

Retirement is definitely in play for Sonny Gray. Here’s Garrett Crochet:

“I was telling him that a second ago, whatever him and his family decide, it was a joy to watch this year. I still think he’s got a lot to give the game, but there’s something to be said about going out on your own terms, I suppose. Whatever he ultimately decides, that’ll be something that as a team, we support him on. But it was a pleasure having him here in Boston.”

Gray has earned $127,580,796 throughout his career, according to Spotrac.

Looking at ex-Yankees RHP Sonny Gray’s Career

The Oakland Athletics selected Gray with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

Gray made his MLB debut in 2013 with Oakland. The Athletics traded him to the Yankees during the 2017 season. He had a 3.42 ERA with 607 strikeouts over 705 innings with the Athletics.

Gray finished the 2017 season by posting a 3.72 ERA over 11 starts with the Yankees. He made two postseason outings with New York in 2017, allowing five runs (four earned) over 8 1/3 innings.

The right-hander had a rough 2018 season with New York, recording a 4.90 ERA over 130 1/3 innings.

The Yankees traded Gray to the Cincinnati Reds following the 2018 season. Gray immediately signed a three-year, $30.5 million extension with the Reds.

The Reds traded Gray to the Minnesota Twins in the 2021-22 offseason after he posted a 3.49 ERA with 432 strikeouts across three seasons with Cincinnati.

Gray had a 2.90 ERA with 300 strikeouts across two seasons with Minnesota. He signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals after his time with the Twins.

Gray recorded a 4.07 ERA with 404 strikeouts over 347 innings across two seasons with the Cardinals. After the 2025 season, the Cardinals traded Gray to the Boston Red Sox. He had a 2.72 ERA with 149 strikeouts in 169 innings in his lone season with Boston.

Throughout his 14 MLB seasons, Gray recorded 37.8 bWAR and a 3.51 ERA with 2,074 strikeouts over 2,087 innings.