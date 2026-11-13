Ex-New York Yankees Player Signs $58 Million Contract With Boston Red Sox

Former New York Yankees first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers has signed a four-year, $58 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Via Passan on X:

“BREAKING: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”

“The Red Sox needed offensive help, and they get it in Jake Bauers, who finished second in the NL this year with a .389 on-base percentage. Bauers’ breakout was rewarded with the first big deal of his career. Milwaukee will receive a compensatory pick right after the first round.”

Former New York Yankee Jake Bauers Signs With Boston Red Sox

Bauers played for the Yankees in 2023. He had a forgettable sting with the Yankees, posting -0.9 bWAR and a .202/.278/.413 slash line.

After the 2023 season, the Yankees traded Bauers to the Brewers.

Bauers made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. He struggled for most his career, posting -1.3 bWAR until this past season.

Bauers didn’t even play in the majors in 2020 and 2022.

More About Jake Bauers’ Career

Bauers finally broke out this year, posting 3.3 bWAR and a .266/.389/.483 slash line with 26 home runs and 86 RBI over 144 games.

He was Milwaukee’s primary first baseman this year. He also logged innings at left field and right field.

Bauers, 31, won the NLCS MVP as the Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0. He won his first career World Series with the Brewers this year.

It’s a well-deserved contract for Bauers. The first baseman recently said that he contemplated retirement not too long ago, but decided to keep playing so that his family could have health insurance. It turns out that was a smart decision!

Now that Bauers is with Boston, Willson Contreras will likely start serving as a designated hitter more often.