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Ex-New York Yankees Player Signs $58 Million Contract With Boston Red Sox

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Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners steals second base as the throw gets by Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees during the first inning of the game at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers has signed a four-year, $58 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Via Passan on X:

“BREAKING: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”

“The Red Sox needed offensive help, and they get it in Jake Bauers, who finished second in the NL this year with a .389 on-base percentage. Bauers’ breakout was rewarded with the first big deal of his career. Milwaukee will receive a compensatory pick right after the first round.”

Former New York Yankee Jake Bauers Signs With Boston Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Jake Bauers #61 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Bauers played for the Yankees in 2023. He had a forgettable sting with the Yankees, posting -0.9 bWAR and a .202/.278/.413 slash line.

After the 2023 season, the Yankees traded Bauers to the Brewers.

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 05: Jake Bauers #61 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out swinging in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on July 5, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bauers made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. He struggled for most his career, posting -1.3 bWAR until this past season.

Bauers didn’t even play in the majors in 2020 and 2022.

More About Jake Bauers’ Career

World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Five
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 28: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after making the final out during the ninth inning against Richie Palacios #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 28, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Bauers finally broke out this year, posting 3.3 bWAR and a .266/.389/.483 slash line with 26 home runs and 86 RBI over 144 games.

He was Milwaukee’s primary first baseman this year. He also logged innings at left field and right field.

2026 World Series Milwaukee Brewers Victory Parade
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 30: Jake Bauers #9 and Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with fans during the 2026 World Series Milwaukee Brewers Victory Parade on October 30, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Bauers, 31, won the NLCS MVP as the Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0. He won his first career World Series with the Brewers this year.

It’s a well-deserved contract for Bauers. The first baseman recently said that he contemplated retirement not too long ago, but decided to keep playing so that his family could have health insurance. It turns out that was a smart decision!

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Now that Bauers is with Boston, Willson Contreras will likely start serving as a designated hitter more often.

Contreras, William Contreras‘ older brother, was Boston’s primary first baseman in 2026.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Ex-New York Yankees Player Signs $58 Million Contract With Boston Red Sox

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