New York Yankees Expected to Aggressively Shop Luis Gil Before November 20 Deadline

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Rays swept the Yankees 3-0 to advance to the American League Championship Series. The Rays and Cleveland Guardians are tied 2-2 in the ALCS.

The Yankees have many key decisions to make after being knocked out of the playoffs.

One of those decisions involves former Rookie of the Year Luis Gil.

Yankees Insider Expects New York to Shop Luis Gil This Offseason

“I think the Yankees will try like heck to trade Gil before the Nov. 20 contract tender deadline,” Joel Sherman of the New York Post (subscription required) wrote.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Gil will make $2.3 million in arbitration next year.

If the Yankees don’t trade Gil, they might non-tender the right-hander, which would make him a free agent.

New York likely doesn’t have plans for Gil to be in the rotation next year. The club must decide if it’s worth paying (likely) roughly $2 million for him to be in the bullpen. If not, it’s time for the club to move on from the former Rookie of the Year.

Looking at New York Yankees RHP Luis Gil

Gil signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins in 2015 out of the Dominican Republic.

Minnesota traded Gil to the Yankees for outfielder Jake Cave on March 16, 2018.

Gil made six starts in 2021 and one in 2022 for the Yankees. After spending the 2023 season in the minors, he finally had his full rookie season with New York in 2024.

Gil immediately looked like a star for the Yankees. He posted a 3.50 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 171 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings across 29 starts en route to being named the American League Rookie of the Year.

Unfortunately, he made just 11 starts in 2025 due to injuries. He recorded a 3.32 ERA in 57 innings that season.

Gil made just nine MLB appearances this year. He spent most of the season on the IL and some time in the minors. He posted a 4.61 ERA over 27 1/3 innings with New York this year.

Despite his past success, Gil has always struggled with control. He led MLB in walks (77) during his Rookie of the Year season. He has allowed 149 free passes over 269 1/3 career innings in the majors.