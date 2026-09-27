New York Yankees Expected To Add 26-Year-Old Before Orioles Game

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will play the final game of their 2026 regular season when they host the Baltimore Orioles.

They split the first two games in the series on Friday (and had the day off on Saturday).

New York Yankees Expected To Add 26-Year-Old

Ahead of Sunday’s game, news came out that Adam Kloffenstein is in the Bronx.

However, a roster move has yet to be announced.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote: “Elmer Rodriguez and Adam Kloffenstein are here to eat innings if the Yankees actually play today. Unclear if that will happen.”

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports also wrote: “If the #Yankees play today, and that’s a big if, Elmer Rodríguez will start. There could be a couple moves if there’s a game; Adam Kloffenstein is also here.”

Looking At Kloffenstein

Kloffenstein was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has appeared in one career MLB game (with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024).

Most recently, Kloffenstein has been pitching for the SWB RailRiders (the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees).

Kloffenstein has gone 5-11 with a 4.89 ERA in 26 Triple-A games this year.

MLB.com wrote (on December 19, 2025): “New York Yankees signed free agent RHP Adam Kloffenstein to a minor league contract.”

Looking At The Yankees On Sunday

The Yankees have already clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

This week, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox for a three-game series in the Bronx.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “NBC announced that each of the Yankees vs. Red Sox games will start at 8 p.m., including a potential Game 3.”