Yankees Receive Eye-Opening Warning From Scott Boras

It’s been over a decade for the New York Yankees since they last tasted World Series glory. In fact, in three years, it will be exactly two decades if they don’t get the job done by then.

While they continue to boast payrolls and stars that make smaller markets blush, the Yankees have been unable to get over the hump, and naturally, fans have been getting restless.

Meanwhile, power agent Scott Boras is issuing a warning to the Yankees, saying that they simply can’t repeat what they’ve been doing over the last several years and get different results.

Power Agent Scott Boras Sends Warning To New York Yankees Amidst World Series Drought

Boras, who represents both Gerrit Cole and Cody Bellinger, recently said that while the Yankees do a lot of things right as an organization, they need to change a few things if they want to break their World Series drought.

“I can tell you that they’ve done a lot of right things, but on the other side of it is, I have to tell you, is that have they achieved what they want to achieve?” said Boras via Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips. “And you know what? The group of people they have, the ownership they have, they should achieve what they want to achieve, and I’m sure that they have to look at that every day and say, ‘I have to do more, or I have to do different. But the one thing I can’t do is I just can’t repeat what I’ve been doing.'”

The Yankees have already decided that manager Aaron Boone, despite the objections of a large portion of the fan base, will be back as manager for next season.

Aaron Judge Issued An Ultimatum To Yankees Management

Following their MLB postseason loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, slugger Aaron Judge implied that he’s expecting club management to do what’s necessary over the coming months to ensure they’ll be right back in title contention next year.

“We’re the Yankees,” Judge said after his club dropped a 4-3 decision to the Rays, sealing their fate. “I feel like they should go all in and do what they need to do and find. If we’ve got holes, if it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you’ve got to go out there and get it.

“That’s why I signed back here to play with the Yankees, to fight for a championship every single year, to go all in. That’s what I do every offseason, get ready to give this team and this city everything I’ve got. So I expect them to do the same.”

Does Judge believe that the club has already gone “all-in” for a title during his time in the Bronx?

“It’s tough to say,” Judge said. “I want to trade for everybody, sign everybody every single year, but I know that’s not realistic. So they give us a winning team every single year, but that’s not good enough here in New York. We’re the Yankees. You’ve got to go out there and chase championships and go all in every year. So I’m excited to see what they do.”