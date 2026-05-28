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New York Yankees Star Facing Backlash From MLB Fans Amid Massive Slump

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees hits a single in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 26, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals by a score of 7-0.

With the victory, they completed a three-game sweep.

That said, Austin Wells continued to struggle, as he finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Yankees Star Facing Backlash From MLB Fans

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees in action during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Wells is now batting just .176 with 23 hits, four home runs, seven RBI’s and 13 runs in 42 games this season.

Here’s what people have been saying about Wells:

@BarstoolHubbs: “These Austin Wells at bats man. He’s swinging first pitch no matter what and if that doesn’t work there’s just no plan”

@pamsson: “Austin Wells isn’t having MLB-level at bats right now. I hate saying that because I like him as a player but he has regressed offensively substantially this year.”

@eyyankees: “The Yankees need to send Austin Wells to Scranton. This is not working.”

@Gruntbaseball: “Austin Wells needs to go”

@ColeIsKing_: “Austin Wells is not a good player”

@UHeynaBoutIt: “Austin Wells just cannot be the catcher come playoff time man. These ABs are BRUTAL to watch”

@Marcus_NY10: “Austin Wells is not a major league caliber hitter. Just a bottom of the barrel offensive talent. .177/.289/.277”

@VirginiaYankee1: “JC Escarra has a .945 OPS against LHPs this year while Austin Wells is at a robust .343. It’s a function of sample size for Escarra, sure, but Wells has always had a sharp platoon split. If you’re not going to find a RHH catcher, at least consider giving Escarra reps against LHPs”

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees walks back to after his strikeout during an 18-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Wells was picked in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his career with the Yankees.

Yankees After Royals Sweep

GettyMichael Massey #19 of the Kansas City Royals is tagged out by Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees as he tries to score in the third inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 27, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Yankees will get the day off on Thursday.

They will then start a series with the Athletics on Friday in California.

Right now, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 34-22 record in 56 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Facing Backlash From MLB Fans Amid Massive Slump

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