New York Yankees Star Facing Backlash From MLB Fans Amid Massive Slump

On Thursday, the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals by a score of 7-0.

With the victory, they completed a three-game sweep.

That said, Austin Wells continued to struggle, as he finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Yankees Star Facing Backlash From MLB Fans

Wells is now batting just .176 with 23 hits, four home runs, seven RBI’s and 13 runs in 42 games this season.

Here’s what people have been saying about Wells:

@BarstoolHubbs: “These Austin Wells at bats man. He’s swinging first pitch no matter what and if that doesn’t work there’s just no plan”

@pamsson: “Austin Wells isn’t having MLB-level at bats right now. I hate saying that because I like him as a player but he has regressed offensively substantially this year.”

@eyyankees: “The Yankees need to send Austin Wells to Scranton. This is not working.”

@Gruntbaseball: “Austin Wells needs to go”

@ColeIsKing_: “Austin Wells is not a good player”

@UHeynaBoutIt: “Austin Wells just cannot be the catcher come playoff time man. These ABs are BRUTAL to watch”

@Marcus_NY10: “Austin Wells is not a major league caliber hitter. Just a bottom of the barrel offensive talent. .177/.289/.277”

@VirginiaYankee1: “JC Escarra has a .945 OPS against LHPs this year while Austin Wells is at a robust .343. It’s a function of sample size for Escarra, sure, but Wells has always had a sharp platoon split. If you’re not going to find a RHH catcher, at least consider giving Escarra reps against LHPs”

Wells was picked in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his career with the Yankees.

Yankees After Royals Sweep

The Yankees will get the day off on Thursday.

They will then start a series with the Athletics on Friday in California.

Right now, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 34-22 record in 56 games.