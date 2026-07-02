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New York Yankees Facing Heat For Latest Roster Move Before Twins Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees lost to the Detroit Tigers by a score of 6-2 (at home).

They have now lost seven games in a row (and been swept in back-to-back series).

After Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced the news that they had optioned Yovanny Cruz back to Triple-A.

They wrote (via X): “Following today’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Yovanny Cruz to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Cruz has only appeared in three games this season.

That said, he has yet to allow a run.

New York Yankees Facing Heat For Latest Roster Move

GettyYovanny Cruz #96 of the New York Yankees makes his Major League Baseball debut during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Following the roster move, the Yankees faced a lot of heat from Evan Roberts (WFAN).

Roberts: “Him being sent down again yesterday was egregious. Now that’s not an Aaron Boone thing. That’s a Brian Cashman thing… That’s an ego move, Cash, because you traded for Camilo Doval last year, a move that I celebrated, many Yankee fans celebrated. We all liked it. He has been a failure now and he has options. Send his a** to Scranton. It ain’t that complicated… Yovanny Cruz can’t continue to be sent down.”

Looking At Doval

GettyCamilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 10, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Doval had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is currently 3-1 with a 4.96 ERA in 37 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 31, 2025: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired RHP Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor leaguers C Jesús Rodríguez, RHP Trystan Vrieling, INF Parks Harber and LHP Carlos de la Rosa.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Facing Heat For Latest Roster Move Before Twins Series

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