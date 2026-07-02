New York Yankees Facing Heat For Latest Roster Move Before Twins Series

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees lost to the Detroit Tigers by a score of 6-2 (at home).

They have now lost seven games in a row (and been swept in back-to-back series).

After Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced the news that they had optioned Yovanny Cruz back to Triple-A.

They wrote (via X): “Following today’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Yovanny Cruz to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Cruz has only appeared in three games this season.

That said, he has yet to allow a run.

New York Yankees Facing Heat For Latest Roster Move

Following the roster move, the Yankees faced a lot of heat from Evan Roberts (WFAN).

Roberts: “Him being sent down again yesterday was egregious. Now that’s not an Aaron Boone thing. That’s a Brian Cashman thing… That’s an ego move, Cash, because you traded for Camilo Doval last year, a move that I celebrated, many Yankee fans celebrated. We all liked it. He has been a failure now and he has options. Send his a** to Scranton. It ain’t that complicated… Yovanny Cruz can’t continue to be sent down.”

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Looking At Doval

Doval had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is currently 3-1 with a 4.96 ERA in 37 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 31, 2025: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired RHP Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor leaguers C Jesús Rodríguez, RHP Trystan Vrieling, INF Parks Harber and LHP Carlos de la Rosa.”

Yankees Right Now