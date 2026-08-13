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MLB Fans React To Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez’s Heartfelt Post

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 17: Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez looks on prior to Game One between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees are finishing their series with the Seattle Mariners (at home).

They will look to finish off the sweep after taking each of the first two games in the series on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MLB Fans React To Alex Rodriguez’s Heartfelt Post

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on from second base in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2016 in New York City.

Also on Thursday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Wednesday marked the 10-year anniversary of his last MLB game.

Rodriguez wrote: “and just like that, one day you will play your final game…”

 

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@theyankeereport: “Can’t believe it’s been ten years 😢”

@otonielfigueroaduran: “You belong in the hall of fame Alex. 🙌🏽”

@j_dimase: “I still don’t know why the season had to end here. You had more gas left in the tank.”

@inoa_aj: “I played baseball because of you ⚾️❤️!”

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 12, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@benjaminkestenbaum: “Without you the Yankees would still be waiting for its 27th ring, you were done dirty and deserved to go for 700 homers”

@neco_gzz: “Greatest player of all time 🐐”

@palsteens: “Love you, A-Rod. Tremendous career all around! Thanks for all the memories, loved watching you play ball throughout my childhood ❤️ ⚾️”

@aunt_grace1: “You had a great career overall and brought so much to the NY Yankees. Thx for the memories”

@jpbaseballlife: “Felt chills watching that again. I can’t imagine how surreal that moment was for you. You were always one of my favorites to watch.”

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees tips his hat to the crowd in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2016 in New York City.

Looking At Rodriguez

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees speaks at a press conference prior to his final game against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 12, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Rodriguez was the first pick in the 1993 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

Rodriguez then spent three years on the Texas Rangers before getting traded to the Yankees.

The three-time MVP helped lead New York to the 2009 World Series title.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Fans React To Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez’s Heartfelt Post

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