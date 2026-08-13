MLB Fans React To Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez’s Heartfelt Post

On Thursday, the New York Yankees are finishing their series with the Seattle Mariners (at home).

They will look to finish off the sweep after taking each of the first two games in the series on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MLB Fans React To Alex Rodriguez’s Heartfelt Post

Also on Thursday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Wednesday marked the 10-year anniversary of his last MLB game.

Rodriguez wrote: “and just like that, one day you will play your final game…”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@theyankeereport: “Can’t believe it’s been ten years 😢”

@otonielfigueroaduran: “You belong in the hall of fame Alex. 🙌🏽”

@j_dimase: “I still don’t know why the season had to end here. You had more gas left in the tank.”

@inoa_aj: “I played baseball because of you ⚾️❤️!”

@benjaminkestenbaum: “Without you the Yankees would still be waiting for its 27th ring, you were done dirty and deserved to go for 700 homers”

@neco_gzz: “Greatest player of all time 🐐”

@palsteens: “Love you, A-Rod. Tremendous career all around! Thanks for all the memories, loved watching you play ball throughout my childhood ❤️ ⚾️”

@aunt_grace1: “You had a great career overall and brought so much to the NY Yankees. Thx for the memories”

@jpbaseballlife: “Felt chills watching that again. I can’t imagine how surreal that moment was for you. You were always one of my favorites to watch.”

Looking At Rodriguez

Rodriguez was the first pick in the 1993 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

Rodriguez then spent three years on the Texas Rangers before getting traded to the Yankees.

The three-time MVP helped lead New York to the 2009 World Series title.