Yankees Fans Blast Jazz Chisholm Jr. For Playing 2nd With a Lollipop in Mouth

The New York Yankees have lost three straight games, and fans are taking their anger out on Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his antics.

During the Yankees’ loss to the Detroit Tigers, Chisholm was seen having a lollipop in his mouth during the fifth inning when New York was trailing 4-1.

After Chisholm was seen having a lollipop in his mouth, which many Yankees fans weren’t happy about.

“This is embarrassing. I wonder what George Steinbrenner would think about it,” a fan wrote.

“This is one of the most unlikable dudes in the show,” a fan added.

“Is things like this that are gonna make us a laughingstock. This is sad man what happened to my yankees,” a fan wrote.

“Remember when the Yankees had all these standards? Now they’re just pathetic,” a fan added.

Yankees fans are frustrated with Chisholm’s antics, especially with the team losing.

“Guy has been a clown since day 1. Least he’s stayed true,” a fan wrote.

“George would have fired him at the end of the inning,” a fan added.

“They made Johnny Damon cut his hair and shave,” a fan wrote.

“Can we get this guy off the team..,” a fan added.

It’s clear Yankees fans aren’t happy with Chisholm, who finished the game going 1-for-4 with New York losing 5-3 to lose its third-straight game.

Yankees in Midst of a Slump

Chisholm bringing out a lollipop onto the field was at a bad time for many Yankees fans, as New York is in the midst of a slump and was losing.

The Yankees trailed 4-1 at the time, and New York ended up losing for the third straight game. Gerrit Cole struggled as he allowed a season-high five runs in 4.1 innings.

“I don’t know,” Cole said postgame. “I sure made a handful of mistakes there. … But they hit a good amount of good pitches. But we just weren’t able to respond with the type of quality pitches to get out of those situations from the extra pressure they put on us.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, meanwhile, felt like Cole was just alright stuff-wise as the Tigers pressured him.

“They pressured him with a lot of good at-bats,” Boone said. “Even early in the first couple innings, he held them off the scoreboard, but they were able to get the leadoff runner on and pressure him and make him work pretty hard. They put some good swings on some pitches they got in a little bit of the heart [of the plate], and they’ve got a chance.”

The Yankees have now lost three consecutive games for the first time since May 20-22

Chisholm Losing Ground in All-Star Voting

Chisholm has played well this season and could be an All-Star this year.

However, in fan voting, Chisholm is losing ground, as he now ranks fourth in fan voting, as the top two going to Phase 2. Chisholm won’t be catching Ernie Clement and needs over 100,000 votes to catch Ezeuiel Duran.

1. Ernie Clement, Blue Jays: 2,054,130

2. Ezequiel Duran, Rangers: 531,182

3. Jose Altuve, Astros: 456,242

4. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees: 419,777

5. Travis Bazzana, Guardians: 388,507

“The only player besides Ohtani to crack 2 million votes, Clement’s lead is the largest of any player at any position in either league. He is batting .292 and is tied for the AL lead with 20 doubles. Duran has created some separation in the race to see who will be the second player to move on to Phase 2 of the voting if Clement doesn’t stay the league’s top vote-getter. His edge has expanded from 8,000 votes to nearly 75,000,” the article read.

Chisholm is hitting .226 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs this season.