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MLB Fans Split Over Recently Demoted New York Yankees Player

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change in game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will be in Arizona to open up a three-game series with the Diamondbacks.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Recently Demoted Yankees Player Off To Strong Start

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees watches his eighth inning two-run home run during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 03, 2026 in New York City.

Earlier this month, the Yankees optioned Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 10: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned OF Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

So far, Domínguez has looked good in Triple-A.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on September 17): “Jasson Domínguez goes 4-for-5 tonight with a homer, two doubles, and a single while driving in a pair. 👏”

Fans Split On Domínguez

GettyJasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

Fans were split on Domínguez in the comments.

Some want him back with the Yankees:

@GiambiFan: “Please replace worthless Ramos with him”

@Yankeecarguy: “Better than Ramos”

@FranDe48: “I hope jasson works on his defense and gets back to the Yankees. His hitting was never in doubt.”

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees runs to first base during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Others think Domínguez will be traded:

@vincelara: “Gonna do great for the Royals next season …”

@pjyankeeedved: “He’s going to be a wonderful Florida Marlin”

@VAParrillo: “Perhaps? In order to prove he is not just an AAA+ player, he needs a fresh start with another team next season. Then let’s see.”

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City.

There were also people who are not impressed:

@JustKevinThree: “Basically just says that AAA pitching isn’t as good as MLB pitching.”

@Damian14680163: “AAAA player unfortunately the Yankees ruined him”

@Julioo201: “had big hopes for dominguez but need some more reps in the minors also all of big league pitchers are up in the majors now so not as impressive”

@ItzMooooo: “The Yankee Prospect Raking In Triple A Every Time They Are Sent Down And Then Batting .140 When Recalled To The Majors Gimmick in the big 2026”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Fans Split Over Recently Demoted New York Yankees Player

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