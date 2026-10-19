Yankees Fans Unleash Fury After Aaron Boone Decision

The New York Yankees are going to have to wait another year to try and win what would be their first World Series title since 2009, as they were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays in a clean 3-0 sweep in the American League Divisional Series.

The series was highlighted by the fact that New York never once held the lead during the 27 innings played in the three combined games. And naturally, that led to speculation that manager Aaron Boone’s job security could be in question.

But after days of speculation, it was announced on Monday that Boone will in fact be back for a 10th season on the job.

New York Yankees Fans React To Decision Of Aaron Boone Returning For 10th Year As Manager

The confirmation of Boone’s return to the Yankees for a 10th straight year as manager was confirmed by MLB Insider Pete Caldera, who reported the following:

“Aaron Boone is returning as Yankees mgr in 2027, per MLB executive source. Next season is the final guaranteed year of his current contract,” Caldera wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

And so far, the reactions by Yankees fans to the news hasn’t exactly been positive.

“No surprise that this fraud returns.. the NYY don’t want to win. Never wanted win again Since 2009… Only wants to want money for the steinbrenner family,” one fan said.

“this organization is never winning another WS. what a f****** clown show,” exclaimed another fan.

Another fan exclaimed, “Let me guess, it’s gonna be announced soon that Cashman is returning on a 3 yr deal. God this team is so frustrating.”

This fan said, “They’re just not a serious organization anymore.”

“This guy has the longest leash I’ve ever seen in my time as a Yankees fan. Loser mentality brings loser results,” said another fan.

“I wonder if the front office is amused by this, fully aware of how the fans feel. Until there’s real, significant change, the Yankees will keep getting the same results year after year,” another fan said.

But not all the reactions were negative, including from this fan, who said, “All of the people having a fit that Boone is coming back, please name the person who you want to replace him. I want to see how many people say “Posada”, because it’s been a long day and I could use a good laugh.”

Aaron Boone Is Coming Back As Yankees Manager

The Yankees hired Aaron Boone as manager in December 2017, and he won 100 games in each of his first two full seasons. New York reached the ALDS in 2018 before falling to Boston, then captured the AL East in 2019 before losing to Houston in the ALCS.

He helped lead the Yankees to the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, including an AL East title and ALCS appearance in 2022, but New York was eliminated by Houston in both seasons. He signed a three-year extension after 2021. In 2023, the Yankees went 82-80 and missed the postseason for the first time under Boone.

Boone then led led the Yankees to the 2024 AL pennant after a 94-win season, defeating Kansas City and Cleveland before losing the World Series to the Dodgers. New York then extended him through 2027.

In 2025, the Yankees again won 94 games but finished second in the AL East. They beat Boston in the Wild Card Series before falling to Toronto in the ALDS. In 2026, the Yankees to a 93-68 record, second overall in the AL East.