Yankees Fans Will Not Like Latest Comments From Roger Clemens

The New York Yankees have a lot of team legends who have played for the franchise in years past. One of those legends is none other than superstar pitcher Roger Clemens.

Clemens played for the Yankees from the 1999 season thorugh 2003. He was a dominant force in New York.

Prior to his tenure with the Yankees, Clemens played for the Boston Red Sox to begin his career. He spent 13 years with the Red Sox from 1984 through 1996. After that, he spent two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays before going to New York.

Following his time with the Yankees, Clemens finished out his career by playing three years with the Houston Astros and playing his final year back in New York.

With that being said, Clemens turned some heads recently with his comments about Boston.

Yankees Fans Will Not Like Roger Clemens’ Red Sox Comments

During an interview with NESN, Clemens made it clear that the Red Sox remain his home team.

“Come up quite often. A couple times during the summer to watch the Sox play. Watch them obviously, on TV… This is home for me, it’s where I got my start,” Clemens said.

Needless to say, that is a strong statement from Clemens. The two teams hate each other. The fanbases hate each other just as much.

There is no question that Yankees fans will feel some sort of way about these comments. Clemens has made his stance clear at this point in time.

Looking Back at Roger Clemens’ MLB Career

Clemens was one of the biggest stars in baseball throughout much of his career. He put together a Hall of Fame career, although has not been rewarded with an induction yet.

The biggest reason for Clemens not being in the Hall of Fame right now is due to the allegations of performance-enhancing drugs.

Throughout his 707 career starts and 709 appearances, Clemens compiled a 354-184 record to go along with a 3.12 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, a 3.0 K/BB ratio, and 4,916.2 innings pitched.

Looking closer at his time with New York and Boston, he went 192-111 during his years with the Red Sox and produced a 3.06 ERA, a 1.158 WHIP, 2,590 strikeouts, and 856 walks. With the Yankees, he went 83-42 with a 4.01 ERA, a 1.307 WHIP, 1,014 strikeouts, and 398 walks.

All of that being said, Clemens has now made it clear that Boston is home to him. He enjoyed a lot of success in New York, but the Red Sox are where he seemingly hangs his hat.