Yankees Make Final Decision on Giancarlo Stanton Ahead of Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees are set for another postseason series matchup against their historical rival Boston Red Sox, which will officially begin Tuesday evening in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

And ahead of the opening contest, New York has settled settled one important matter of business with regard to designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

The New York Yankees Have Confirmed Giancarlo Stanton’s Status For Their Wild Card Series vs. Boston

Per MLB Insider Jon Morosi, Stanton is officially included as part of New York’s roster to begin their Wild Card playoff series against the Red Sox.

“Giancarlo Stanton is ON the Yankees Wild Card Series roster,” Morosi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Following New York’s live batting practice prior to the start of their series, manager Aaron Boone made it clear he wanted to see at least one more day of practice from Stanton before a final decision was made.

“I want to see another day here [from Stanton],” Boone said before Game 1 of the wild-card series via The New York Post. “Again, I don’t know if there’s one definitive [moment] like, ‘Ooh, there he is, he’s on.’ It’s more just letting the day unfold, seeing where we’re at, and making a final call one way or the other.”

Stanton has not played since late April because of multiple calf strains. While working his way back into the lineup, he suffered a setback in June, and experienced yet another setback while running the bases in August in a rehab session; he was transferred to the 60-Day IL after that.

He appeared in 24 games this season prior to his injury troubles, and had three home runs with 14 RBI and a .256 batting average.

Aaron Judge Was Left Off The Yankees Roster

While Stanton will be on the roster, Aaron Judge won’t be; he hasn’t played since straining his right calf on Sept. 16.