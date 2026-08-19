Following Andy’s Footsteps: Luke Petittte Begins Yankees Career In Tampa

Luke Pettitte, the son of former Yankees left-handed pitcher and five-time World Series champion Andy Pettitte, will begin his Yankees career in Low-A Tampa, according to MLB Pipeline and the Yankees transaction logs.

The Yankees drafted the younger Pettitte in the eighth round (248th overall) out of Dallas Baptist University, a Division I program in Dallas, Texas. Pettitte pitches and hits, but primarily served as Dallas Baptist’s DH this past season, producing a .337 batting average, 16 home runs, and a 1.096 OPS in 42 games. Pettitte was sidelined as a pitcher after undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2025, which is why he was his team’s primary DH in 2026.

Pettitte Two Way Player

Pettitte has also had collegiate success on the mound, though. In his first two years at Dallas Baptist, he recorded a 3.19 ERA in 17 appearances, 48 total innings, in which his arsenal includes a fastball in the low 90s with a mid-to-upper 80s slider. He’s a right-handed pitcher, however, unlike his father. The Yankees drafted Pettitte with the willingness to let him grow and develop both as a pitcher and hitter in the Yankees farm system, at least for now.

Until he can return to the mound, Pettitte will continue getting DH at-bats in Low A Tampa. The Yankees’ scouting director commented on the organization’s current direction for him, stating, “If the hit tool remains encouraging, we’ll stay with that, and keep the pitching element alive.” Oppenheimer further emphasized, however, how it’s a “wait and see” kind of approach, stating, “Let’s let Luke and the game tell us which way we’re going to like him most,” Oppenheimer said.

Yankees Scouting Director Comments On Pettitte

Oppenheimer further added that the Yankees’ drafting of Luke was actually without Andy’s knowledge, and that there are areas of Luke’s game the Yankees organization likes, both on the hitting and pitching sides, resulting in selecting him in the eighth round with their pick. Luke Pettitte is listed at 6’2″and 200 lbs and turned 21 this past June.

The Yankees officially signed Luke four weeks ago, on July 21st, which the younger Pettitte celebrated with a post on his personal social media. The Yankees organization, in their transaction log, also listed him as a two-way player to Low-A Tampa, where he’ll begin his career as a hitter and eventually as a pitcher as well. This transaction log was made official on the Tampa Tarpons and Yankees websites, and Luke collaborated on a social media post with the prospect report, Yankees Farm, and Yankees Source to announce the news.All eyes will be on Pettitte as he begins his professional career at the Yankees Spring Training complex.