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Forgotten About Ex-New York Yankees Star Still A Free Agent After Release

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NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99, Andrew McCutchen #26 and Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 at Yankee Stadium on September 14, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 (at home) in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Forgotten About Ex-New York Yankees Star Still A Free Agent

GettyAndrew McCutchen #26 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a lead-off home run in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 16, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

With the offseason underway, it’s worth noting that Andrew McCutchen is still a free agent on November 11.

He had been released by the Atlanta Braves‘ organization during the middle of the year.

It’s easy to forget that the former All-Star once played for the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Gwinnett Stripers released DH Andrew McCutchen.”

GettyAndrew McCutchen #26 of the New York Yankees warms up before a a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 1, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

McCutchen did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Braves.

He had been in their Minor League system.

Earlier in the year, McCutchen was with the Texas Rangers.

Looking At McCutchen’s Time In The Bronx

GettyAndrew McCutchen #26 of the New York Yankees warms up on deck during the sixth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 25, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

McCutchen spent part of one year with the Yankees.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the San Francisco Giants).

MLB.com wrote (on August 31, 2018): “San Francisco Giants traded RF Andrew McCutchen and cash to New York Yankees for 2B Abiatal Avelino and RHP Juan De Paula.”

GettyAndrew McCutchen #26 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before a a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 1, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

McCutchen batted .253 with five home runs, 10 RBIs, 18 runs and one stolen base in 25 games for the Yankees.

He also appeared in five MLB playoff games for the franchise.

Looking At McCutchen’s Other Stops

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after he hit a pinch-hit grand slam home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on June 23, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

McCutchen has also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.

The former MVP has played 18 seasons at the MLB level.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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