Forgotten About Ex-New York Yankees Star Still A Free Agent After Release

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99, Andrew McCutchen #26 and Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 at Yankee Stadium on September 14, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
McCutchen spent part of one year with the Yankees.
He had been acquired in a trade (via the San Francisco Giants).
MLB.com wrote (on August 31, 2018): “San Francisco Giants traded RF Andrew McCutchen and cash to New York Yankees for 2B Abiatal Avelino and RHP Juan De Paula.”
McCutchen batted .253 with five home runs, 10 RBIs, 18 runs and one stolen base in 25 games for the Yankees.
He also appeared in five MLB playoff games for the franchise.
Looking At McCutchen’s Other Stops
McCutchen has also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.
The former MVP has played 18 seasons at the MLB level.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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