Forgotten About Ex-New York Yankees Star Still A Free Agent After Release

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 (at home) in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Forgotten About Ex-New York Yankees Star Still A Free Agent

With the offseason underway, it’s worth noting that Andrew McCutchen is still a free agent on November 11.

He had been released by the Atlanta Braves‘ organization during the middle of the year.

It’s easy to forget that the former All-Star once played for the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Gwinnett Stripers released DH Andrew McCutchen.”

McCutchen did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Braves.

He had been in their Minor League system.

Earlier in the year, McCutchen was with the Texas Rangers.

Looking At McCutchen’s Time In The Bronx

McCutchen spent part of one year with the Yankees.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the San Francisco Giants).

MLB.com wrote (on August 31, 2018): “San Francisco Giants traded RF Andrew McCutchen and cash to New York Yankees for 2B Abiatal Avelino and RHP Juan De Paula.”

McCutchen batted .253 with five home runs, 10 RBIs, 18 runs and one stolen base in 25 games for the Yankees.

He also appeared in five MLB playoff games for the franchise.

Looking At McCutchen’s Other Stops

McCutchen has also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.

The former MVP has played 18 seasons at the MLB level.