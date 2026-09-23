Former New York Yankees All-Star Makes Heartfelt Post

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays for the third game of their series in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 6-1 loss on Tuesday night.

Former Yankees All-Star Makes Heartfelt Post

Also on Wednesday, a former Yankees All-Star (Nestor Cortes) sent out a post to Instagram with photos of his family.

He wrote: “NY for 24 hours was great. Till next time !”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@drshawnsadri: “So cute !!”

@juanga2424: “Thats a great picture. Stud”

@art_jenniferr: “😍😍the cutest/happiest toddler I know!”

@pila305: “Family is everything!”

Former Yankees star Gleyber Torres was among the first people to like his post.

Looking At Cortes

Cortes has spent eight seasons at the MLB level with the Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers (and Yankees).

He is currently with the Philadelphia Phillies‘ organization.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on August 19: “The Phillies have signed LHP Nestor Cortes to a major league contract and have optioned him to single-A Clearwater. To make room for Cortes on the 40-man roster, RHP Brian Keller was designated for assignment.”

Cortes (who made the 2022 All-Star Game) has gone 35-25 with a 3.94 ERA in 143 games (94 starts).

Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote (on September 19): “Nestor Cortes will throw three innings today for Lehigh Valley. Don Mattingly said there’s a possibility Cortes could contribute with the Phillies down the stretch. He is eligible for the postseason.”

Looking At The Yankees And Phillies Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 90-67 record in 157 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with an 87-70 record in 157 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.