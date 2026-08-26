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Former New York Yankees All-Star Gets Bad News With Current MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to game three of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies are finishing their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

The Phillies are looking to avoid getting swept after losing each of the first two games.

Former Yankees All-Star Gets Bad News With Phillies

GettyNestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees reacts walking to the dugout during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2024 in New York City.

Recently, the Phillies signed former New York Yankees All-Star Nestor Cortes.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on August 19: “The Phillies have signed LHP Nestor Cortes to a major league contract and have optioned him to single-A Clearwater. To make room for Cortes on the 40-man roster, RHP Brian Keller was designated for assignment.”

It’s now been announced that Cortes has been placed on the injured list.

Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic wrote: “LHP Nestor Cortes, signed by the Phillies last week and optioned to Low-A Clearwater, has been placed on the IL.”

Social Media Reacts To Cortes News

GettyNestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees looks on during introductions before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying:

@Philly_Isaac: “Well that signing isn’t going to amount to much”

@AB_Greatness36: “Well that didn’t last long smh”

Mitch Rupert: “Nestor Cortes has yet to pitch for Clearwater, but was just put on the IL.”

GettyNestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2024 in New York City.

@joehafer1192: “Well it doesn’t look like he’s going to be available for the playoffs oof 🤦🏻‍♂️”

@WTPDavid: “So last week he looked great and they signed him. He got to Clearwater and started throwing and there’s something wrong.”

Looking At Cortes

GettyNestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees delivers during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Cortes was picked in the 36th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent eight seasons at the MLB level with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers.

The 31-year-old has gone 35-25 with a 3.94 ERA in 143 games (94 starts).

He last pitched in the MLB with the Padres during the 2025 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees All-Star Gets Bad News With Current MLB Team

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