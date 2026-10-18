Former New York Yankees All-Star Is Still Pitching Overseas

The New York Yankees are currently home for the offseason.

They were eliminated from the 2026 MLB playoffs after getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Even worse, the Yankees lost the final game by a score of 4-3 (on their home field in the Bronx).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “FINAL: Rays 4, Yankees 3 The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Former Yankees All-Star Is Still Pitching Overseas

With the Yankees out of the playoffs, it’s worth taking a look at one of their former star pitchers.

Exactly nine years ago Masahiro Tanaka had a huge performance in the 2017 MLB playoffs.

Dylan Backer of Empire Sports Media wrote (on October 18): “Masahiro Tanaka on this day 9 years ago: 7 IP | 0 ER | 3 H | 1 BB | 8 K Put the Yankees ahead 3-2 in the ALCS against an Astros team that was cheating.”

Tanaka last pitched in an MLB game during the 2020 season.

He is currently with the Yomiuri Giants (Japan).

Looking At Tanaka’s Time In The Bronx

Tanaka joined the Yankees before the 2014 season.

He made the All-Star Game as a rookie when he went 13-5 with a 2.77 ERA in 20 starts.

Tanaka pitched a total of seven MLB seasons (all for the Yankees).

His other All-Star appearance came during the 2019 season.

Tanaka had a solid run with the Yankees (and also pitched in 10 MLB playoff games).

The 37-year-old made $140 million (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have been unable to win a World Series title since the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was on the roster.