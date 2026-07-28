Former New York Yankees Playoff Starter Unexpectedly Cut By Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs shocked much of the baseball world on Monday by announcing they had designated former New York Yankees playoff starter Jameson Taillon for assignment.

From Taillon’s MLB.com transactions log: “Chicago Cubs designated RHP Jameson Taillon for assignment.”

Taillon’s performance warranted Chicago’s decision to cut him loose. What made the move surprising is that the right-hander is being paid $18 million this year.

Cubs surprisingly DFA former Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon

To say Taillon, 34, has had a rough season is an understatement. In 76 innings across 15 starts this year, Taillon has posted an abysmal 5.92 ERA and a 6.74 FIP.

It was time for the Cubs to remove Taillon from the rotation, but many assumed Chicago would try to trade him or keep him as a back-end bullpen arm. The Cubs’ brass decided Taillon’s struggles warranted an immediate removal from the roster.

More About Jameson Taillon

Yankees fans are very familiar with Taillon. He pitched for the Yankees in 2021 and 2022 after the Pittsburgh Pirates traded him to New York for right-hander Roansy Contreras, shortstop Maikol Escotto, outfielder Canaan Smith and right-hander Miguel Yajure on Jan. 24, 2021.

In his first season with New York, Taillon posted a 4.30 ERA with a 1.21 WHP and 140 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings across 29 starts. In his second year with the Yankees, Taillon recorded a 3.91 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in 177 1/3 innings over 32 starts.

Taillon made two postseason appearances for the Yankees in 2022. He failed to record an out and allowed two runs against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. The right-hander redeemed himself with a successful start against the Houston Astros in the ALCS, surrendering just one run over 4 1/3 innings.

Taillon pitched for the Pirates from 2016-19. He missed most of the 2019 season and all of 2020 due to suffering an elbow injury that required Tommy John. In his four seasons with Pittsburgh, Taillon posted a 3.67 ERA with a 1.25 FIP and 419 strikeouts across 466 innings.

After becoming a free agent following the 2022 season, Taillon signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the Cubs.

Taillon had a rough first year with Chicago, recording a 4.84 ERA in 154 1/3 innings across 30 appearances (29 starts).

Taillon bounced back with strong 2024 and 2025 seasons. He recorded a 3.27 ERA in 165 1/3 innings across 28 starts in 2024. The next year, Taillon posted a 3.68 ERA in 129 2/3 innings over 23 starts.

Taillon had impressive numbers with the Cubs in the postseason last year. In two playoff starts for Chicago, Taillon allowed just two earned runs on seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts across eight innings.