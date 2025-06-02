Yankees Grab Former Orioles MLB Top Prospect in Blockbuster Trade Pitch

The New York Yankees will be looking to improve at the trade deadline. The only question remaining for the Yankees is whether they want to find a starter, an infielder, or both. The Yankees understand that they need more, and after the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, that’s prevalent.

The infield seems to be the most significant need for the Yankees, and there are options they could pursue. With Jazz Chisholm’s ability to play either second or third base, the Yankees could get creative.

In a recent trade proposal from Jacob Mountz of Yardbarker, they’d do exactly that. The proposal would send Connor Norby of the Miami Marlins, a former Baltimore Orioles top prospect, to the Yankees.

“The market for an impact third baseman isn’t exactly brimming with opportunity, but there is one glowing option who has emerged in recent days who the Yankees should strongly consider pursuing.

“Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby was the Orioles’ No. 7 prospect as recently as last year. In his 2024 rookie campaign, Norby hit .236 with nine home runs in 176 at-bats for the O’s and Marlins, displaying some promising power potential. This season, his power has wavered after returning from injury, but he is beginning to excel as a contact hitter. Norby is slashing .276/.319/.425 with three home runs in 127 at-bats since his return. However, more recently, Norby has shown signs of turning a corner,” he wrote.

Would Marlins Trade Connor Norby to Yankees?

It remains uncertain whether the Miami Marlins would be willing to move on from Norby, given that he’s only 24 years old and has shown the ability to be an outstanding player at the big league level.

It’d be a questionable decision from their perspective, but the Marlins have done strange things in recent years. If the New York Yankees could grab him, there’s some sense in taking a chance on a hitter who’s hitting .261 at his age.

Will Yankees Be Big Players at MLB Trade Deadline?

Heading into the trade deadline, there have been questions about how much the New York Yankees would be willing to take on in terms of salary. Norby wouldn’t be too big of an issue, given he’s on a $765,000 deal, but as noted, the Yankees have other needs.

However, according to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Yankees don’t plan to be cheap. They understand they have an opportunity to win a World Series, and not spending money now would be a service to them, the fan base, and the players of the roster.

“It’s true that the Yankees’ post-Juan Soto spree left them at the limits of their willingness to spend. In fact, it was no sure thing that they would stretch for Paul Goldschmidt until folks in baseball operations made a strong case for doing so.

“But that was the offseason budget. Teams almost always leave payroll in reserve for the trade deadline, and the Yankees are always aggressive when they feel they have the chance to win. I would not expect that to change in a year in which a championship is a reachable goal,” he wrote.

Would Norby be the perfect option? Probably not, given he doesn’t have much experience in the show.

However, he’s young, and that could entice the Yankees if the Marlins were ever willing to move on from him.