The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

The Yankees have been unable to return to the World Series since the 2024 season.

Alex Rodriguez’s Former Yankees Teammate Retires

Earlier this month, a former Yankees pitcher retired from baseball.

Chris Martin called it quits after 11 seasons.

MLB wrote (on November 11): “Chris Martin has announced his retirement after 11 Major League seasons. Debuting in 2014, he would go on to pitch for the Rockies, Yankees, Rangers, Braves, Cubs, Dodgers and Red Sox, appearing in 434 games and posting a 3.53 career ERA in 403 IP. He won a World Series title with Atlanta in 2021. Congratulations to Chris Martin on an outstanding career!”

It’s also worth noting that Martin made over $40 million during his MLB career (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Martin’s Time With Yankees

Martin spent part of one season in the Bronx (2015).

During that time, he was teammates with MLB legends such as CC Sabathia and Alex Rodriguez.

MLB.com wrote (on January 13, 2015): “Colorado Rockies traded RHP Chris Martin to New York Yankees for cash.”

Martin went 0-2 with a 5.66 ERA in 24 games for the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2, 2015): “New York Yankees released RHP Chris Martin.”

Looking At His Other MLB Stops

Martin was picked in the 21st round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

During the 2023 season, he had arguably his best year when he went 4-1 with a 1.05 ERA in 55 games for the Boston Red Sox.

In addition to winning the 2021 World Series title with the Atlanta Braves, Martin is also known for his two stints with the Texas Rangers (four seasons).