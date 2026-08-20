Former Yankees, Cubs Infielder Suddenly Retires 2 Years After Postseason Run

A former New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs infielder has suddenly retired from baseball, just two years after being part of a postseason run.

His decision brings an abrupt end to a career that included stops with two of baseball’s most recognizable franchises and postseason experience as recently as 2024.

Berti broke a lengthy social media silence to deliver the news, posting his first Instagram update in more than two years, according to Yahoo Sports.

Jon Berti’s Full Retirement Statement

Berti posted a heartfelt message about his career decision.

“After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to retire from professional baseball. It’s been a hell of a journey, full of ups and downs. I’m very grateful for all the opportunities and lessons that baseball has given me over the last 15-plus years,” Berti wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

He thanked five organizations by name, the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, Yankees and Chicago Cubs, plus Australia’s Canberra Cavalry and Team Italy, which he represented at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Berti also singled out his agent, his trainer, his coaches and teammates, and the fans in every city he suited up for, before turning to his family and closing with a nod to his roots: “Not bad for an undersized kid from Michigan. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Berti’s 2024 New York Yankees Season and Playoff Run

New York traded for Berti to add infield depth just before the 2024 opener, betting his speed and glove could stabilize a shaky bench. Groin and calf trouble had other ideas, limiting him to 25 games and a .273/.342/.318 batting line that season, according to MLB Trade Rumors’ Steve Adams.

Healthy enough by October, Berti carved out a postseason role in 2024. He made the Yankees’ American League Championship Series roster as the club advanced to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, providing depth around the infield and outfield down the stretch during a deep, injury-riddled run.

A right hip flexor strain then ended his postseason just short of the finish line, costing him a spot on the World Series roster itself and turning what could have been a ring-clinching moment into a painful footnote. The Yankees went on to lose that World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

That Bronx chapter followed five seasons in Miami, where Berti became a fixture for his versatility and speed, playing second base, third base, shortstop and all three outfield spots for the Marlins between 2019 and 2023. He hit .258/.338/.367 with 23 home runs and 91 stolen bases across more than 1,500 plate appearances in a Marlins uniform, and he led all of MLB with 41 stolen bases in 2022, according to FOX Sports.

Toronto drafted Berti in the 18th round, 559th overall, out of Bowling Green State in 2011. He spent seven minor league seasons bouncing between organizations, including two separate stints in the Blue Jays system, before debuting in the majors in September 2018. His final big league stop came with the Cubs in 2025, where he posted a career-low .210/.262/.230 batting line across 53 games before his release that August.

Berti finishes with a .256/.333/.337 batting line across 514 career games, 108 stolen bases and 128 RBI, numbers Adams noted translate to nearly nine wins above replacement and roughly $10 million in career earnings. He was twice honored with the Jeff Conine Award for Heart and Professionalism by Miami’s BBWAA chapter, recognition of a career built on hustle rather than headlines.