Former Yankees First Base Prospect Finding Success With Rockies

Former Yankees first baseman prospect and current Colorado Rockies first baseman, TJ Rumfield, is having a breakout 2026 campaign in Colorado. The 26-year-old is hitting for a .275 batting average with 10 home runs, 37 RBI’s, and a .816 OPS in 255 plate appearances.

Rumfield From Yankees Prospect To Big Rockies Contributor

Rumfield, formerly the Yankees’ mlb.com/news/yankees-trade-t-j-rumfield-to-rockies-for-angel-chivilli” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>No. 22-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline in 2025, was traded to the Rockies this past offseason for right-handed reliever Angel Chivilli. Rumfield posted strong seasons in the Yankees’ farm system in 2024 and 2025. In 2024, Rumfield hit for a .294 batting average with 15 home runs, 73 RBI’s, and a .800 OPS between Double A and Triple A.

In 2025, Rumfield continued his success in the Yankees farm system, hitting .285 with 16 home runs and 87 RBI’s as the first baseman in Triple A Scranton Wilkes Barre.

Rumfield is an imposing presence in the left-handed batter’s box, standing at 6’5 238 lbs. Rumfield rose through the Yankees’ farm system ranks and was a highly regarded top prospect within a pipeline of young talent. The only issue is that Rumfield didn’t really have a lane to regular playing time with the Yankees. With the emergence of Ben Rice in 2024, and proving he’s the real deal in 2025 and now taking it to the next level in 2026, Rumfield was left out of the position.

Also factor in the re-signing of 38-year-old 1B/DH Paul Goldschmidt, and the opportunity and openings further dwindled for Rumfield, but really to no fault of his own. Rumfield deserved an everyday opportunity somewhere, which is why the Yankees traded him during the previous offseason for bullpen help. The Yankees acquired young reliever Angel Chivilli, who’s just 23 years old and has multiple years of control, but Chivilli hasn’t pitched well or often to this point. In only two games with the Yankees this year, he’s pitched just two innings, allowing one run, walking three batters, but striking out three.

Yankees Looking For Chivelli To Contribute

Chivilli was out since April due to a shoulder injury, but was reinstated last week and optioned to Triple-A. While it’s still way too early to grade the winners and losers of this trade, so far, the winner has been the Rockies. The Yankees traded away an internal asset to address a need during the offseason, being bullpen depth, and so far that deal has worked out way better for Colorado than it has for New York.

Aside from being a power bat in Coors Field, Rumfield doesn’t whiff much, with just an 18.8 whiff percentage, ranking in the 80th percentile amongst major league hitters, according to Baseball Savant. Rumfield doesn’t strike out often either, with a K% of 14.2%, ranking in the 86th percentile, according to Baseball Savant. Rumfield doesn’t have a strong arm nor is he a great runner, but he fields his position well at first base, posting a positive 4 OAA (Outs Above Average) per Baseball Savant.

Rumfield has emerged as one of Colorado’s best hitters in 2026, alongside other promising young talent, including center fielder Mickey Moniak and catcher Hunter Goodman. Looking back, maybe the Yankees are wondering if things could have worked out differently with Rumfield. They are certainly pleased with Ben Rice, who’s putting himself in MVP conversations this season. The Yankees possibly could get significant contributions from Chivelli, who throws a fastball that can reach triple digits.

But with his health being a question mark this year and limited appearances at the major league level without much success, it’s still up in the air whether the Yankees can win this trade down the line. The Yankees will also be searching for more bullpen help at this year’s MLB trade deadline.